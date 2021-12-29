Islanders News: Not a gameday anymore

The New York Islanders were supposed to host the Detroit Red Wings tonight, playing the Wings for the third time this month and wrapping up the season series. But that game has been postponed.
@TheFourthPeriod first with Buffalo's schedule update:https://t.co/7sH9Kba3p4— Joe Pantorno (@JoePantorno) December 28, 2021
However, tomorrow’s game is still on... for now, anyway.
Islanders News
- Brock Nelson has been placed in COVID protocol, joining Cal Clutterbuck, Zach Parise, Oliver Wahlstrom, and Anthony Beauvillier. [Islanders]
- Both the Isles and the Wings are dealing with outbreaks at the moment. [Newsday]
- A little on the postponement, as well as Nelson finding himself in COVID protocol. [LHH]
- It’s a shame the game was called because so many Islanders are ready to play again. [Islanders]
- Like Mathew Barzal, who returned to practice after having to isolate in a Detroit hotel room. [Newsday]
- In which Kevin Kurz calls for the punt team; it makes sense, given that they’re staring at 4th and long. And good teams have punted on a season and returned stronger for it. [The Athletic]
- Brad Dalgarno was the latest guest on Talkin’ Isles.
- Barry Trotz spoke to the media yesterday. He discussed the difficulties of coaching through COVID.
Trotz Practice Availability pic.twitter.com/OrtUi4NSLn— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021
Elsewhere
Actual NHL games! The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens in overtime in a Stanley Cup Final rematch between division rivals. Also, the Coyotes and Sharks refused to play defense.
- Saturday evening’s Winter Classic between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild will be worth the wait. [NHL]
- Even though the forecast for Minnesota predicts subzero temperatures, the game will go on. [NHL]
- Blues goalie Jordan Binnington is excited to make his outdoor debut. [NHL]
- The Seattle Kraken have lost Brandon Tanev for the year with an ACL injury. [NHL | Davy Jones Locker Room]
- Team USA had to forfeit its preliminary round game against Switzerland last night due to COVID. [NHL]
- But Team Canada played, and projected 2023 first overall pick (meaning he is only 16 right now playing with guys as old as 20) Connor Bedard scored four goals in the win. [NHL]
- Ranking the Winter Classics based on venue, hype, style, and actual gameplay. [E$PN+]
