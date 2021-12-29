Islanders News: Not a gameday anymore

The New York Islanders were supposed to host the Detroit Red Wings tonight, playing the Wings for the third time this month and wrapping up the season series. But that game has been postponed.

However, tomorrow’s game is still on... for now, anyway.

Islanders News

Brock Nelson has been placed in COVID protocol, joining Cal Clutterbuck, Zach Parise, Oliver Wahlstrom, and Anthony Beauvillier. [Islanders]

Both the Isles and the Wings are dealing with outbreaks at the moment. [Newsday]

A little on the postponement, as well as Nelson finding himself in COVID protocol. [LHH]

It’s a shame the game was called because so many Islanders are ready to play again. [Islanders]

Like Mathew Barzal, who returned to practice after having to isolate in a Detroit hotel room. [Newsday]

In which Kevin Kurz calls for the punt team; it makes sense, given that they’re staring at 4th and long. And good teams have punted on a season and returned stronger for it. [The Athletic]

Brad Dalgarno was the latest guest on Talkin’ Isles.

Barry Trotz spoke to the media yesterday. He discussed the difficulties of coaching through COVID.

Trotz Practice Availability pic.twitter.com/OrtUi4NSLn — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021

Elsewhere

Actual NHL games! The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens in overtime in a Stanley Cup Final rematch between division rivals. Also, the Coyotes and Sharks refused to play defense.