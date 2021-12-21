Bridgeport Islanders Weekly Recap

The Bridgeport Islanders return to Connecticut after a weekend split in Charlotte. Before we recap the weekend, Bridgeport faced Providence in a makeup game last Wednesday.

Cory Schneider stopped 29 of 30 shots in regulation and overtime but allowed the lone goal in the fifth-round shootout to Samuel Asselin in a 2-1 loss to the Providence Bruins. Schneider has rebounded after a shaky start to the season as he has allowed two goals or less in three of his last four starts (3-0-1, 1.96 GAA).

The power play (0-5) did the Islanders in as they failed to convert on a four-minute power play in the first period and allowed a second-period shorthanded goal to Alex-Olivier Voyer to tie the game at 1-1. Cole Bardreau scored the Islanders lone goal.

Schneider was not available last weekend in Charlotte. No word was given as to why. Defenseman Mike Cornell backed up Jakub Skarek. Had Cornell entered the game, the 33-year-old would have been the first player in the AHL to play all three positions in a season.

As for the game, the Islanders scored five goals for the second-straight Saturday as Bridgeport defeated the Charlotte Checkers, 5-1. Five players found the back of the net including three goals in the first period from Cole Bardreau, Jeff Kubiak and Blade Jenkins. Michael Dal Colle and Chris Terry scored in the third period. Dal Colle returned after missing 17 games with an undisclosed injury.

Spencer Knight, the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NHL draft, was assigned to Charlotte by the Florida Panthers last week. The Darien, CT native has posted a 6-4-2 record with a 3.42 GAA and a .892 save percentage in 13 games with the Panthers. Knight made his AHL debut against the Islanders and allowed all five goals on 32 shots.

The Checkers returned the favor with a 3-1 win over the Islanders Sunday. Cole Bardreau’s hot streak continued as the forward scored Bridgeport’s lone goal, his third in as many games. Bardreau has four goals in nine games this season.

Skarek started in net both games in Charlotte. Ken Appleby was recalled from Worchester of the ECHL to back up Skarek Sunday, ending our chances of seeing Mike Cornell enter a game.

Bridgeport Bits

Since his return from the big club, Grant Hutton has five points (one goal, four assists) in his last five games.

Chris Terry has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in his last 10 games. He leads the team with nine goals and 22 points.

Otto Koivula has five points (three goals, two assists) in his last five games.

The Islanders head to Hartford Wednesday to face the Wolf Pack. Bridgeport is 1-4-0-0 vs their instate rival this season.