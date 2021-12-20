Islanders News: Lehner gets extra point in return, Canadiens visit postponed

Last night was quite the eventful game, as at one point it looked like the Isles would get nothing from the visiting Golden Knights. Then it looked like they’d get everything — reversed on video review, then restored after a legit goal — before giving up the late equalizer and the shootout.

Accompanying those events was victorious goaltender Robin Lehner’s return and heartfelt thoughts about his time on Long Island.

And finally, during the game came official news that there would be no Islanders game today, as the Canadiens’ scheduled visit and other border-crossing games this week are now postponed. The Capitals are still scheduled to visit on Thursday.

Islanders News

More on the “hope Anthony Beauvillier reaches another level” thread. [Athletic]

The cross-border postponement affects all three metro teams, who each were set to host the Canadiens this week. [Post]

About last night:

That makes the Isles 0-6 in extra time this season, which is starting to really hurt. [LHH]

Three takeaways: There was resolve, but also...well, you know how it ended. Glass half full or half empty? [Isles]

Let’s go with half empty. [Newsday]

That makes it six weeks since back-to-back wins. [Post]

On the flip side, super successful road trip for the Knights. [NHL | Review Journal]

“The Isles have scored 24 goals in the last eight games after scoring only 33 goals in their first eighteen games.” [NYI Skinny]

That’s from longtime on-air stats man Eric Hornick, who gives Brendan and Butch “a lot of stats that get us in trouble:”

Robin Lehner’s Return:

Lehner on his time on Long Island, the fans, the organization, the staff: “They’ve shown me love since day one. People think I’m making a big deal out of it, and yeah I am. It’s my life.” [NHL | Athletic | Review Journal]

.@RobinLehner on his feelings that #Isles fans saved his life and Barry reflects on how proud he is for Robin's success pic.twitter.com/j7WJbzZzzA — Isles on MSG+ (@IslesMSGN) December 19, 2021

The tribute and reaction:

Robin Lehner points to his tattoo of the map of Long Island as the @NYIslanders play a video tribute for him pic.twitter.com/P7vK68NWoG — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 19, 2021

Elsewhere

Yesterday’s other NHL scores include the Penguins squeaking by the Devils for Pittsburgh’s seventh straight win and New Jersey’s sixth straight loss.

The day in COVID:

The border-crossing pause means 12 more games are postponed. [Sportsnet]

And the Leafs and Canadiens responded by shutting down activities. [TSN]

Along with that joint NHL/NHLPA announcement was the intention to make a decision on the Olympics in a matter of “days.” [Sportsnet]

...which seems to point to a “real sense” that Olympic participation will be called off. [TSN]

The Blue Jackets added three players to their COVID list and canceled practice. [TSN]

Meanwhile: