Islanders Gameday News: Sharks the first visitor in Project Return to Play

The San Jose Sharks are two games into a long Eastern road trip, so they must feel awful lucky to be the first team to face the New York Islanders as they return to action...with several players coming out of COVID protocol.

I’m sure the Sharks trust the NHL and it will be fine, it always is. Two nights ago the Sharks used a big second period to win in Jersey, 5-2. Prior to that, they shut out the Blackhawks in Chicago, 2-0. They’ll be in Manhattan tomorrow. They will not — and hope to never again — have Evander Kane, who has come off suspension and been assigned to their AHL team.

For the Islanders, this is a chance to regroup and restart after a terrible start that was worsened by injuries and COVID issues. They have a tall order in front of them, and there’s no telling what kind of game shape a bunch of these guys will be in tonight, though they’ve assured Barr Trotz that they got to do stuff (ride the Peleton? Play Call of Duty?) to stay in shape while they were in quarantine.

At least the team got to practice Wednesday, but Trotz said it will be a feeling out process to see who can handle what load tonight. Lots more from him on the fix they find themselves in:

Barry Trotz Practice Availability pic.twitter.com/6wIsBSvXSN — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 1, 2021

For your records, as of yesterday Anders Lee, Josh Bailey, Adam Pelech, Andy Greene and Ross Johnston were out of protocol, with Trotz expecting four of those five to play (can you guess which four?). That leaves Casey Cizikas, Zdeno Chara and Kieffer Bellows still out for protocol, and of course Ryan Pulock remains out with a lower body injury.

Gametime is 7:30 p.m. EST at Belmont, MSG+ coverage. Leave your First Islanders Goal picks here.

Last night’s NHL scores include the Rangers handing the Flyers their seventh loss in a row, and the Penguins losing in regulation in Edmonton.