New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins: B’s arrive COVID-short

In a script reversal, the Islanders opponent is the one limping in with key players in COVID purgatory.

We knew Wednesday that the Boston Bruins were arriving for tonight’s game with key forwards Patrice Bergeron and Rat Brad Marchand in COVID Protocol, as well as Craig Smith. Today they added more to their list: Jeremy Swayman, Anton Blidh, and Trent Frederic, plus one team staff member, necessitating some callups and some looks around the room, “Who’s next?”

Knowing the NHL, this game will go on and all games will go on until half the Bruins lineup is in the COVID bin.

The New York Islanders, of course, know this drill all too well. It was a major factor — though not the only one — in an already wobbly season turning toward disaster rather than rebound last month.

How are the Islanders doing? There are many ways and charts to splice it, but few don't arrive at something like "former Bruins great Zdeno Chara can no longer get it done at the NHL level."

