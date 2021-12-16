New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins: B’s arrive COVID-short

We knew Wednesday that the Boston Bruins were arriving for tonight’s game with key forwards Patrice Bergeron and Rat Brad Marchand in COVID Protocol, as well as Craig Smith. Today they added more to their list: Jeremy Swayman, Anton Blidh, and Trent Frederic, plus one team staff member, necessitating some callups and some looks around the room, “Who’s next?”

Knowing the NHL, this game will go on and all games will go on until half the Bruins lineup is in the COVID bin.

The New York Islanders, of course, know this drill all too well. It was a major factor — though not the only one — in an already wobbly season turning toward disaster rather than rebound last month.

Trotz Pregame Availability pic.twitter.com/F5Y8CcxzIP — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 16, 2021

Fun with Charts

How are the Islanders doing? There are many ways and charts to splice it, but few don’t arrive at something like “former Bruins great Zdeno Chara can no longer get it done at the NHL level.”

Isles charts... first Expected Goals vs. Game Score



The Islanders have a Zdeno Chara problem. pic.twitter.com/0Ge5z8SFb9 — Carey (@habermetrics) December 16, 2021

This is our in-game chat thread for tonight. Game time is 7:30 and if you’re on local terrestrial broadcast access, tune into MSG+2 (twice the plus!).

