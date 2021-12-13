Islanders News: Back to work on the road to Detroit

The New York Islanders had Sunday to enjoy their long overdue first win at Belmont Park. Now, with most of their lineup back, they prepare for a return trip to Detroit and a chance to make winning a Thing That Can Happen Two Times.

We wish them luck.

Islanders News

That first home win (and Son of Parise goal) deserves a cinematic treatment:

The Isles, like all of us, hope that first home win leads to a streak. [Newsday]

Barry Trotz on the Anthony Beauvillier scratch: Internal competition is good. [Newsday]

Discussing getting those monkeys off their backs, with Andrew Gross. [Hockey Night NY Twitch]

Grant Hutton and Otto Koivula scored but Bridgeport fell to the Baby Senators yesterday. [BP Isles] The previous night they beat the Marlies though, with Koivula scoring twice and Austin Czarnik racking three points. [BP Isles]

After coming back in the third last night, Bridgeport blew a lead in the last 10 minutes today against Matt Murray and Belleville and lost 3-2. Goals for Hutton, Koivula (pp). — Michael Fornabaio (@fornabaioctp) December 12, 2021

The Post covers the Golyshev comments to Russian media. Also, Trotz on Oliver Wahlstrom: “I felt like I played him a lot more than [9:47],” Trotz said. “If that’s totally accurate, that’s probably on me. … He’s playing a straight-line game and he’s using people. He’s got his head up, his awareness is getting better. There’s no question.” [Post]

Stan Fischler on his career, on entering the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, and still being kept out of the Toronto-based Hockey Hall of Fame: “The idea of me being honored [by the U.S. HOF] for doing what I love to do is rather amazing to me. ... If I want to get onto the subway at Times Square, my MetroCard works whether I’m in that Hall of Fame or not.” He also has some pointed words about those who (even still) disrespected his wife after she broke MSG’s absurd pressbox glass ceiling. [ESPN]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Rangers getting shut out at home by the Predators, and the Hurricanes losing to the Boudreau-revived Canucks.

I guess there was fallout about the Milano lacrosse pass-goal, or discussion among old-schoolers and new schoolers. (Frankly, I love the modern skill infusion and don’t care whether the league “markets its stars” more, but my own trepidation is that encouraging playing the puck up by shoulders and eyes invites serious unintended danger. It just seems inevitable that as this becomes more common, the defensive response will be sword-swinging/slashing.) John Tortorella took the Old Man view, but there was more dialogue and nuance with Ray Ferraro:

Something to add on Zegras and Milano goal convo: After the initial clip from Torts (that I'm sure you've seen by now), we had a much longer conversation about it on the post game. @rayferrarotsn made some incredible points and IMO it's worth a full watch pic.twitter.com/JNw2RZuS7o — ᴀʀᴅᴀ Öᴄᴀʟ (@Arda) December 13, 2021