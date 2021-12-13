Islanders Anxiety - Episode 183 - Exorcising Demons All Around

Mike and Dan recap a big win and a tough loss, and hash out the Islanders’ recent play and current identity (or lack thereof).

Their spirits are high after a matter-of-fact victory over New Jersey - the Islanders’ first at their new home and featuring the first goal of the season for Zach Parise - which followed a last second defeat against Nashville which featured a myriad of mistakes. They also examine the growing criticisms of Barry Trotz, how the Islanders have largely been lacking the successful style that he installed years ago, and how the many unfortunate circumstances of this season have forced changes from the coach that have people scratching their heads.

Later, they ramble about the remarks another NHL coach made recently and how they relate to the never-ending “Growing the Game” conversation that never seems to actually grow the game.

Finally, Mike gets us all hyped for the Darts World Championship.

