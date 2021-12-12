Islanders News: “Finally” is the word of the day

It finally happened. What am I referring to with “it”? Take your pick. Zach Parise scored his first goal as an Islander—on what would have been his late former Islander father’s 80th birthday—and it turned out to be the game-winner in the New York Islanders’ first win at UBS Arena at Belmont Park.

Yes, the Islanders beat the New Jersey Devils in regulation to win their first home game since June 23, 2021, when Anthony Beauvillier ended Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning 1:08 into overtime. If that was the peak of Beauvillier’s career thus far, last night had to be the valley thus far, as Barry Trotz scratched him.

The Islanders started slow, but it seemed like they caught onto Trotz’s message—step it up or you’re next—as the game wore on: They started to look like the Islanders we have come to know over the last four years. Please, for the love of God, keep it going, boys.

Islanders News

About last night:

Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas returned in the Isles’ first win at UBS Arena. [LHH]

Parise’s goal was a shorty, and the Islanders scored on their first power play. Special teams continue to show signs of life. [3 Takeaways]

Noah Dobson, Andy Greene, and J-G Pageau also all scored. [Rapid Recap]

Andy smiles > everything pic.twitter.com/VxSEsUpyp0 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 12, 2021

No more “Fort Neverwin” or “Fort Everlose” jokes! [Newsday]

Lots of great stuff in the NYI Skinny after such a historic game, but here’s my favorite part: That was the first time the Islanders have beaten a goalie, in Akira Schmid, making his NHL debut since April 2015; since then, Aaron Dell, Ilya Samsonov, and Michael Hauser have all earned a win against the Islanders in their NHL debuts.

Moving on:

Scratching Beauvillier, indeed, was a message—not just to Beau, but to the whole team. [Newsday]

The electrician that sings Sinatra has become a cult hero. [Islanders]

We all know the story of John Tonelli’s heroics, started by Mike McEwen, to save the Islanders’ dynasty in Game 5 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1982. What you didn’t know about was the broadcast booth drama and doom-and-gloom. Stan Fischler has you covered. [Maven’s Memories]

Elsewhere

Yesterday’s NHL scores include both the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes earning regulation wins in Alberta.