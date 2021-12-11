New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils [Game #23]: Beauvillier sits

The New York Islanders resume their infinite quest for a home win, and expect to welcome at least one center back into the lineup. Austin Czarnik was returned to Bridgeport, but not without praise from Barry Trotz for the guy who helped stir the drink between Oliver Wahlstrom and Kieffer Bellows last game.

Leave your First Islanders Goal picks here.

Trotz confirmed Matt Martin would not be back in the lineup, which means Ross The Boss Johnston will get more work. Will he be part of a reconstituted but Martin-less Identity Line? Read the book.

The big news, of course, is the scratching of Anthony Beauvillier, who’s in a big slump and also blew some coverage last game. He gets the tough medicine that veterans generally do not receive. Not that it’s not warranted here, but...eh, coaches all do their thing.

Here’s Trotz’s full pre-game:

The Devils are playing their fourth game in six nights, and playing the back end of a back-to-back. Either Mackenzie Blackwood will play on back-to-back nights or Akira Schmid will get his NHL debut.

