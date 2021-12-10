Islanders News: Facepalm

Last night was one of those games where your feeling that the Isles might pull it out is counterweighted all game long by the ever-present fear that they’re about to blow it.
Well, they blew it.
Not just the third-period lead they had, which finally gave the impression the first win at UBS was on the way. They blew any chance at points by giving up the winner with too little time on the clock to do anything about it. Each goal against featured attention gone astray. To top it off, the refs were absolute cowards in the third period, pretending Barzal wasn’t tripped right in front of them and missing a trapezoid violation.
I’m projecting too much after 22 games (though that number keeps creeping upward), but after OTLs to bad teams and now this regulation win-turned-regulation loss, it feels like over the last five games the Isles have coughed up the three or four points that will make the difference should they mount an unlikely climb back up the standings.
We’ll always have that one night in Ottawa.
Islanders News
- Islanders Anxiety podcast: Dan and Mike try to digest how the Isles got to this point. [LHH]
- Positive sign: Both Casey Cizikas and Brock Nelson skated at the morning skate. [Isles]
- Anatoly Golyshev cleared waivers. Freedom and a KHL return presumably comes next.
About last night...:
Barry Trotz reacts: “We played pretty well, they didn’t have a lot of chances, few shifts hemmed us in a bit. [last goal] was a dagger shot. Felt we deserved a point or two tonight.”
Trotz Postgame Availability pic.twitter.com/YT5VW5Z36j— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 10, 2021
- Steve’s recap: Cursed team and building. But Lee’s coming to life and Czarnik has added a spark, no? [LHH]
- More recaps: The Isles thought they deserved better, admitted this one stings. The Predators were proud they kept coming back. [Newsday | NHL | Post | On the Forecheck]
- Three Takeaways [Isles] (Man, to say they were “edged” is like saying you just barely died.)
- Austin Czarnik, getting a moment of Zoom-ing like an NHLer:
Czarnik & Pelech Postgame Availability pic.twitter.com/pQCxtrAOey— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 10, 2021
Elsewhere
Last night’s NHL scores include a win for the Hurricanes and an OT loss for the Blue Jackets.
- Good to see: Kyle Okposo smiling and playing well. Sure sounds like he values a tight team bond like the one he had in his years on the Island. [Daily Faceoff]
- There were moments when I hoped the Islanders COVID disaster might go like this: The Blues have several out with COVID or injuries, so naturally fourth-string goalie Charlie Lindgren won his second game in goal and callup Nathan Walker had a hat trick. [NHL]
- Board of Governors meeting updates: Don Fehr said there are still questions for the IOC and IIHF to answer on Olympic participation, but he assumes players are still going. The league approved the Penguins sale, and Sheldon Kennedy is involved in their intensified inclusion efforts. Bettman will address the Coyotes situation (deja vu) today. [Athletic]
- First everybody was slew-footing, now everybody’s kneeing? Ian Cole gets fined. [TSN]
- The NHL, industry leaders in recycling: Jim Rutherford is named president of the Canucks, has “full control.” [NHL | ESPN | Sportsnet]
- Mulling over common assumptions such as Rick Tocchet returning to the Flyers and the Islanders surely rebounding at some point. [ESPN]
- Rest assured the Coyotes have paid their overdue bills. [TSN]
- Mailbag: What options do the Hawks have in their front office? How do you explain the Boudreau effect? [NHL]
- We have a trade to announce! Eh, not really, the Leafs-Hawks names draw a blank. [TSN]
- Power rankings: Panthers #1, Smurfs and Wild rising. [NHL]
- Analyzing the Leafs’ improved team defense. [Sportsnet]
- On the Kraken, and the age old theory that the NHL doesn’t market individuals enough. [Seattle Times]
