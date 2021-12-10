Islanders News: Facepalm

Last night was one of those games where your feeling that the Isles might pull it out is counterweighted all game long by the ever-present fear that they’re about to blow it.

Well, they blew it.

Not just the third-period lead they had, which finally gave the impression the first win at UBS was on the way. They blew any chance at points by giving up the winner with too little time on the clock to do anything about it. Each goal against featured attention gone astray. To top it off, the refs were absolute cowards in the third period, pretending Barzal wasn’t tripped right in front of them and missing a trapezoid violation.

I’m projecting too much after 22 games (though that number keeps creeping upward), but after OTLs to bad teams and now this regulation win-turned-regulation loss, it feels like over the last five games the Isles have coughed up the three or four points that will make the difference should they mount an unlikely climb back up the standings.

We’ll always have that one night in Ottawa.

Islanders News

Islanders Anxiety podcast: Dan and Mike try to digest how the Isles got to this point. [LHH]

Positive sign: Both Casey Cizikas and Brock Nelson skated at the morning skate. [Isles]

Anatoly Golyshev cleared waivers. Freedom and a KHL return presumably comes next.

About last night...:

Barry Trotz reacts: “We played pretty well, they didn’t have a lot of chances, few shifts hemmed us in a bit. [last goal] was a dagger shot. Felt we deserved a point or two tonight.”

Trotz Postgame Availability pic.twitter.com/YT5VW5Z36j — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 10, 2021

Steve’s recap: Cursed team and building. But Lee’s coming to life and Czarnik has added a spark, no? [LHH]

More recaps: The Isles thought they deserved better, admitted this one stings. The Predators were proud they kept coming back. [Newsday | NHL | Post | On the Forecheck]

Three Takeaways [Isles] (Man, to say they were “edged” is like saying you just barely died.)

Austin Czarnik, getting a moment of Zoom-ing like an NHLer:

Czarnik & Pelech Postgame Availability pic.twitter.com/pQCxtrAOey — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 10, 2021

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include a win for the Hurricanes and an OT loss for the Blue Jackets.