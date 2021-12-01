Islanders News: The Isles will return to the ice

In case you cannot tell which San Jose Sharks player hounds Mathew Barzal in this story’s photo, it is Barclay Goodrow. That name sounds familiar, doesn't it?

The last time that the New York Islanders played the Sharks, Goodrow was still there—although, it turned out to be his last game as a Shark. That was on February 23, 2020.

The very next day, San Jose traded him to the Tampa Bay Lightning for a package including a first-round pick. After that, we saw way too much of Goodrow—13 brutal games of him, in fact. And now he’s a cross-town rival. Man, I hate that guy.

But yeah, it was two Barclay-Goodrow-teams ago since the Isles and Sharks saw each other; it might be longer still, depending on the Islanders’ COVID situation. Arthur Staple had heard that the Isles will try to practice today if they receive no negative tests from those not in protocol.

Hearing that #Isles will return to the ice for practice on Wednesday afternoon if they get all negative COVID tests for players and staff in the morning.



Those tests would not include players currently in COVID protocol. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) December 1, 2021

But hey, it turns out that they will practice this morning. Some good news on the first of December.

#Isles practicing today at 1120 am. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 1, 2021

Canadian national hockey reporter John Shannon quote-tweeted Staple saying that he heard that the league today should provide an update about tomorrow’s game against San Jose.

Told this afternoon, the league will provide clarity on Thursday’s game tomorrow. https://t.co/xI7tBaDm9Y — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) December 1, 2021

So, we’ll see where it all goes. It has been radio silence from the Islanders themselves since they shut down, but that’s nothing new with Lou.

Islanders News—The Podcast Edition

First, some reading:

This is old news now, but as of yesterday, there was still no word as to whether the Isles could resume activities. I still don’t think we know about tomorrow’s game, even though they’re practicing today. [Newsday]

Last year, Nick Leddy was one of the best puck-moving defensemen in all three zones in the league, as he usually is. We probably miss him more than we thought we would. Also, Ryan Pulock was a top-25 puck-mover who was really good in the offensive zone. [The Athletic]

Arthur Staple answers your questions, like “is Robin Salo going to stick?” and “will Lou tear it down?” [The Athletic Mailbag Part I]

Okay, the pods:

Former Isles coach Scott Gordon is Staple’s guest cohost for December on No Sleep Til Belmont. They talked about his time on the Island and what he thinks is wrong with the current group.

The Nassaumen Hockey Podcast chatted about the losing streak and the COVID-19 situation.

Islanders and TNT play-by-play commentator Brendan Burke sat for the fourteenth episode of the Talkin’ Isles podcast.

And Chris Botta spoke to Mollie Walker, who covers both the Islanders and the Rangers for the New York Post, on Hockey Press Pass.

Elsewhere

It was wild last night in the NHL—multiple-goal comebacks all over the place. The Florida Panthers entered the third period trailing the Washington Capitals 4-1 and scored four straight goals in regulation, including the game-winner with 14.4 seconds left. Not to be outdone, the St. Louis Blues conceded three first-period goals to the Tampa Bay Lightning (including this flukey howler) and then came back to win in the shootout. The Los Angeles Kings trailed 4-1 in the third period and forced a shootout, but they ultimately lost to the Anaheim Ducks.