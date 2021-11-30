Islanders News: Off-day talk of dogs, goal songs, prospects, Salo’s future

Today is the date of the second postponed game, vs. the Flyers. At present, the Islanders are still scheduled to resume games Thursday with a visit from the Sharks. But that will depend on test results and whatever Tarot cards the NHL uses.

So as we wait for news on the COVID outbreak that (finally) postponed (at least) two Islanders games this week, it’s a good time for completely random topics that affect us all, like...:

The Prospect Pipeline

The Ryan Pulock injury created an opening for Robin Salo’s NHL debut, where he impressed. But will the return of Adam Pelech and Andy Greene from COVID Protocol squeeze him back out? [Newsday]

The schedule pause is a chance to check up on the prospects: 2020 7th-rounder Henrik Tikkanen is grooving with MoDo, putting up a 6-2 record so far. 2020 3rd-rounder Alex Ljungkrantz has been loaned to Vita Hasten in the second tier of the Swedish leagues. William Dufour continues to tear it up with QMJHL Saint John. [Isles]

Oh, and congratulations to Isles Teacher of the Month in the Future Goals program, Pamela Ruiz. [Isles]

Disrespecting Our Dog

Somehow, ESPN’s Paw-er Rankings of the best dogs only has Monte, the Islanders’ current woofer, ranked 8th. Tsk. [ESPN]

Speaking of which, order your Islanders Pucks & Paws calendar here. [Isles Formstack]

Long-Running Nightmare: The Goal Song

Have we discussed this in a while? I feel like we haven’t discussed this in a while. But it’s a timeless thorn. (Where are you now, Zenon Konopka?)

One of the fun parts of the playoffs was not being able to hear the goal song because of how loud everyone was https://t.co/AJH1aBemb0 — jenny berman (@barzalline) November 29, 2021

They Rang the Bell

#capitalismparties

.@UBS and The @NYIslanders are in the house today to celebrate the grand opening of @UBSArena The brand-new, state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue in New York located at the historic Belmont Park. #UBSArena pic.twitter.com/PibsF8sSD5 — NYSE (@NYSE) November 29, 2021

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores had minimal Metro impact, but the Penguins lost to the Flames in a seven-round shootout. The miserable Canucks beat the miserable Canadiens in Montreal’s first game after clearing house.