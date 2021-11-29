Islanders News: Resting, waiting, testing, waiting

What a weird season this has been already, just from a schedule perspective: After the 13-game road adventure, which included several three-day gaps between games, the Isles finally opened their new arena with a back-to-back, followed by what was supposed to be a game every other night for the next 18 games.

That’s all derailed now, like momentum heading into an Islanders power play. For the moment, with two games postponed so far, we just wait to see if testing and status improves.

Islanders News

With some players “hit hard” by symptoms, and the resulting (and TBD) scheduling shakeup, this COVID outbreak could have long-term affects on the Isles. [Newsday]

But for now...the Isles wait. [AM NY]

Made for music and built for hockey, “@UBSArena is the premier destination for entertainment in NYC and the new home of the @NYIslanders.” Stay tuned as @UBS rings the Opening Bell! pic.twitter.com/OzNuPPDBEr — NYSE (@NYSE) November 29, 2021

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores did not include the Islanders but did include the Capitals topping the Hurricanes (and Ovechkin scoring again, per usual) to win a battle for first in the Metro. The Devils also sent the Flyers to their sixth straight loss.

Alex Ovechkin now has 24 5v5 points this season



Aaron Ekblad is the only other player in the league who has even been on the ice for 24 of their team’s 5v5 goals this season — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) November 28, 2021