Islanders News: Resting, waiting, testing, waiting

What a weird season this has been already, just from a schedule perspective: After the 13-game road adventure, which included several three-day gaps between games, the Isles finally opened their new arena with a back-to-back, followed by what was supposed to be a game every other night for the next 18 games.
That’s all derailed now, like momentum heading into an Islanders power play. For the moment, with two games postponed so far, we just wait to see if testing and status improves.
Islanders News
- On their latest Islanders Anxiety podcast, Dan and Mike discuss the COVID hit and the on-ice issues that were evident before the positive tests started rolling in. Dan also shares his impressions of UBS Arena, and they discuss other fires around the league. [LHH]
- With some players “hit hard” by symptoms, and the resulting (and TBD) scheduling shakeup, this COVID outbreak could have long-term affects on the Isles. [Newsday]
- But for now...the Isles wait. [AM NY]
- With no games to cover, Hockey Night NY talks to Chris Botta and mines for reasons for optimism. [Twitch]
- In part of a league-wide series, projecting the Isles roster into 2024-25. [Athletic]
- On the new LIRR station at Elmont. [LI Herald]
Tomorrow morning, the #Isles, @UBSArena, and @UBS will ring the Opening @NYSE Bell.— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 28, 2021
Tune in here: https://t.co/f83JDtyFMk pic.twitter.com/UklAkk0Z11
Made for music and built for hockey, “@UBSArena is the premier destination for entertainment in NYC and the new home of the @NYIslanders.” Stay tuned as @UBS rings the Opening Bell! pic.twitter.com/OzNuPPDBEr— NYSE (@NYSE) November 29, 2021
Elsewhere
Last night’s NHL scores did not include the Islanders but did include the Capitals topping the Hurricanes (and Ovechkin scoring again, per usual) to win a battle for first in the Metro. The Devils also sent the Flyers to their sixth straight loss.
Alex Ovechkin now has 24 5v5 points this season— Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) November 28, 2021
Aaron Ekblad is the only other player in the league who has even been on the ice for 24 of their team’s 5v5 goals this season
- The deed is done, the carnage complete in Montreal: They fired GM Marc Bergevin, an assistant GM (not Scott Mellanby, who already resigned), and their senior VP of public affairs, while putting Jeff Gorton at the helm as president of hockey operations. [NHL | Habs Eyes on the Prize]
- The Penguins have reached an agreement to be purchased by the Fenway group that owns the Red Sox and Liverpool and probably other crap. Reports have the value around $900 million. [Penguins]
- Evander Kane’s 21-game suspension for being a dolt is up, and the Sharks are putting him on waivers for purposes of assignment to the AHL. [Fourth Period | NHL] In his Sunday roundup Larry Brooks says one Eastern team has shown interest in trading for him. [Post]
- Passing 1,000 games, Ryan Getzlaf reflects on how he’s adapted, including embracing a changing role to more of a shooter on the power play. [TSN]
- Ondrej Kase is injured again, “upper body,” which always raises concerns given his concussion history and all-out approach despite that history. [Sportsnet]
- The Sabres have claimed off of waivers one Adam Gaudette, who is a guy who was on the Blackhawks. [TSN] They also signed Mark Jankowski to a one-year, minimum deal; he was on a preseason PTO with the Devils but was not signed. [NHL]
- Former Blackhawk player and current announcer discusses his cancer treatment. [NHL]
- Artemi Panarin is one of the few Russian athletes to openly criticize Vladimir Putin, so he “lost my mind” when Bard Marchand said some probably stupid shit to him. [Post]
- The One Who Was Allowed to Walk, Jared Spurgeon discusses his career with the Wild and current role as captain. [NHL]
- Brendan Lemieux has given he and his dad a wondrous and deserving honor: The first NHL father-son biting team. [Defector]
