Islanders Anxiety - Episode 181 - A Stretch of Absolute Hell

Mike and Dan sift through two more Islanders losses and process their frustrations over the postponements of at least two upcoming games.

They talk about how the injury and COVID situations have impacted the players on the ice, as well as the failures of execution that have led them to dropping eight straight games. They also weigh the knowledge that the team’s immediate future is very much hanging by a thread with the feeling that there are lights at the end of a very long tunnel.

Later, Dan recounts his first visit to UBS Arena and they look at some situations around the NHL where the light at the end of the tunnel might be raging dumpster fire on the tracks.

REFERENCES

I mean...

Over the last 3 weeks at all situations...



3.20% pic.twitter.com/OlGcqicMpI — Carey (@habermetrics) November 27, 2021

PLUGS!

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about Islanders Anxiety and all of our Lighthouse Hockey podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show's profile and maybe could get us a fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. And if you give us an iTunes review, write a comment here or even send us a tweet, we might just read it on our next show.

Theme song: "Sports" by Josh Spacek.

Closing Song: “Long Way Down” by Goo Goo Dolls.

You can subscribe to Islanders Anxiety in any podcast app. Use either the app’s search function or enter our RSS feed.

Hosting for SB Nation podcasts is provided by Megaphone.