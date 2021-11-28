 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Islanders News: The NHL has finally come to its senses

As usual, it took way too long to catch up to everyone else.

By Steven E. Smith
/ new
New York Rangers v New York Islanders
Zeeker entered protocol, which was apparently the straw that broke the camel’s back.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

It’s about time! Actually, it’s well past “about time.”

The NHL finally postponed some New York Islanders games. Had this happened three games ago, the Islanders might have a better chance of digging out of their hole. The threshold seems so arbitrary.

No Isles hockey again for a while. The next game, as of now, is supposed to be Thursday night against the San Jose Sharks at Belmont.

Islanders News

  • So it’s two games that the NHL has postponed thus far: tonight’s scheduled road tilt against the New York Rangers and Tuesday’s trip to Philadelphia. [Islanders | NHL | Newsday]
  • Casey Cizikas joined the others in protocol, and Josh Bailey does not yet appear to be ready after exiting protocol. [LHH | Isles DTD]
  • Andrew Gross asks the question: Should the NHL have sooner postponed Isles games? What’s the difference between seven players in protocol and eight players in protocol? [Newsday]
  • Arthur Staple doesn’t want to hear your conspiracy theories, and the Islanders don’t want to hear excuses.
  • He is right about Brock Nelson’s and Ryan Pulock’s injuries, though.
  • David Pagnotta covered much of the Canadiens’ tumult you’ll read about below, but he also touched on the Isles’ COVID situation and reports that the Isles are vying to host an upcoming All-Star Game in their new digs—and they will likely get that chance. [TFP]
  • Austin Czarnik recorded two goals and an assist in a 4-1 win for the Bridgeport Islanders over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. [B-Isles]
  • This Day in Isles History: Billy Smith becomes the first NHL goaltender to be credited with a goal when Rob Ramage sent a puck into his own team’s empty net (1979).

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include some good Metro and East Wild Card fortune: Both the Pittsburgh Penguins (to the Montreal Canadiens) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (to the St. Louis Blues) lost in regulation.

  • Also, the Florida Panthers lost their first home game of the season to the Seattle Kraken, failing to set the NHL record for most consecutive home games won to start a season. Jordan Eberle had two goals for the Kraken; he has 11 now this season. Miss you, Ebs.
  • Meanwhile, it appears that the Calgary Flames uncharacteristically blew a 2-0 lead and lost 4-2 to the Winnipeg Jets. Also, Milan Lucic got a five-minute major and a game misconduct for crushing Dylan DeMelo’s head into a wall. [The Athletic]
  • Lucic wasn’t the only player whose name starts with an ‘L’ to get five-and-a-game last night: Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk scrapped with Los Angeles Kings forward Brendan Lemieux, and Tkachuk accused Lemieux of biting him. Lemieux got tossed, and Tkachuk torched him in the media. [Sportsnet]
  • Lemieux has been offered an in-person hearing (via Zoom) for the bite, which allows the league to suspend him for six or more games. [Sportsnet]
  • It sounds like one Canadian team’s front office situation is coming to a head: Elliotte Friedman reports that “major changes” lie ahead for the Canadiens—former Rangers GM Jeff Gorton will likely play a big role in their front office. [Sportsnet]
  • Habs assistant GM Scott Mellanby resigned last night. [ESPN] It appears he was duped.

Next Up In New York Islanders Podcasts

Loading comments...