Islanders News: The NHL has finally come to its senses

It’s about time! Actually, it’s well past “about time.”

The NHL finally postponed some New York Islanders games. Had this happened three games ago, the Islanders might have a better chance of digging out of their hole. The threshold seems so arbitrary.

No Isles hockey again for a while. The next game, as of now, is supposed to be Thursday night against the San Jose Sharks at Belmont.

Islanders News

So it’s two games that the NHL has postponed thus far: tonight’s scheduled road tilt against the New York Rangers and Tuesday’s trip to Philadelphia. [Islanders | NHL | Newsday]

Casey Cizikas joined the others in protocol, and Josh Bailey does not yet appear to be ready after exiting protocol. [LHH | Isles DTD]

Andrew Gross asks the question: Should the NHL have sooner postponed Isles games? What’s the difference between seven players in protocol and eight players in protocol? [Newsday]

Arthur Staple doesn’t want to hear your conspiracy theories, and the Islanders don’t want to hear excuses.

#Isles fans hoped for years to have people running hockey operations who accepted no excuses.



Now they’ve got them. No one in the league has more power than Lou Lamoriello.



And to still have fans and others saying the NHL has it in for the #Isles?



Come on now. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) November 27, 2021

Bad luck and poor play have hurt the #Isles in the last month. The message Lou and Barry Trotz have delivered to their team is this:



Only we can get ourselves out of this hole.



The whole thing is frustrating. But no one in the org is looking for excuses. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) November 27, 2021

He is right about Brock Nelson’s and Ryan Pulock’s injuries, though.

One more hot #Isles take:



The injuries to Pulock and Nelson have hurt them as much if not more than the COVID situation.



And the league doesn't take those into account when deciding postponements. Sucks, but that's the situation. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) November 27, 2021

David Pagnotta covered much of the Canadiens’ tumult you’ll read about below, but he also touched on the Isles’ COVID situation and reports that the Isles are vying to host an upcoming All-Star Game in their new digs—and they will likely get that chance. [TFP]

Austin Czarnik recorded two goals and an assist in a 4-1 win for the Bridgeport Islanders over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. [B-Isles]

This Day in Isles History: Billy Smith becomes the first NHL goaltender to be credited with a goal when Rob Ramage sent a puck into his own team’s empty net (1979).

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include some good Metro and East Wild Card fortune: Both the Pittsburgh Penguins (to the Montreal Canadiens) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (to the St. Louis Blues) lost in regulation.

Things continue to develop in Montreal. All signs indicate Jeff Gorton will soon be heading up Hockey Operations for the Canadiens. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 28, 2021

Habs assistant GM Scott Mellanby resigned last night. [ESPN] It appears he was duped.