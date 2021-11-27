NHL Finally Postpones Islanders Games in COVID Outbreak

On the seventh day, Bettman postponed.

The New York Islanders spent their first homestand at UBS Arena with six players out in Covid protocol and went 0-4 to continue an eight-game slide where everything (Covid, addditional injuries, a terrible power play, a shooting drought) went absolutely wrong.

Now with the Islanders about to swing over to Manhattan and Casey Cizikas the latest to join the Covid list on Saturday — along with three new positive tests among team staff — the league has finally stepped in. The next two road games, in Manhattan and in Philadelphia, are postponed and the practice facility will be off limits for a minimum of three days and pending further testing.

Their next scheduled game at this point is Thursday at home to the Sharks. Maybe some of the original six (Josh Bailey, who’s out of quarantine, has rejoined the team, but Anders Lee, Adam Pelech, Andy Greene, Ross Johnston, Kieffer Bellows, Zdeno Chara remain) will be available by then.

Or maybe the next horseman of the apocalypse will enter the building.