Islanders News: Shocking position at Thanksgiving weekend

Well, I don’t think anyone could have guessed that this would happen: an eight-game losing streak only seventeen games into the season.

#isles wake up 17 pts out of third in Metro (3 GIH), five teams to jump.



12 pts out of wild card (3 GIH), six teams to jump.



Fourth lowest point total in league.



Nobody, and I mean nobody, envisioned this heading into December. — Andy Graziano (@AndyGraz_19) November 27, 2021

This is certainly not where I thought the New York Islanders would be at this point of the season. Yet here they stand, coming off a 1-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, getting shut out by Tristan Jarry. Tristan. Jarry. The guy whose spirit they broke only six months ago. He stopped by to return the favor.

So, the Islanders finish their first homestand at UBS Arena at Belmont Park still in search of a win there. They have not won a game since November 6 on the road against the Winnipeg Jets. They have not held a lead since their twenty-three-second lead in Tampa Bay almost two weeks ago.

Making matters more frustrating, as Bleuchz noted on Twitter, the process actually hasn’t been terrible. But the shooting luck dried up just as the lineup fell into shambles, and neither has recovered. Basically the Murphy’s Law of NHL seasons.

Islanders News

About last night:

Trotz Postgame Availability pic.twitter.com/dMl9dFQjb3 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 27, 2021

Moving on:

Josh Bailey is out of Floridian quarantine and skated with the team yesterday morning. He wanted to play, but Trotz did not feel he was ready. [Newsday]

Bailey was back on the ice with the #Isles for morning skate! pic.twitter.com/eTmE84xWP4 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 26, 2021

The Isles’ morale is apparently not as low as the fans’ morale is, but those slumped shoulders at the final horn last night say otherwise. [Newsday]

This Day in Isles History: The Isles debut their first-ever third jersey, the orange starfish, sported here by Michael Peca. They skated to a 2-2 tie against the Ottawa Senators (2001).

Trotz has COVID concerns about the 2022 Olympics. [NY Post]

The now-depleted Bridgeport Islanders lost to the Providence Bruins last night at home. [B-Isles]

Elsewhere

Yesterday’s and last night’s NHL scores include the Predators knocking off the Devils in regulation and the Hurricanes providing the same fate to the Flyers. But the Rangers came back to beat the Bruins in regulation.

At the end of the Rangers-Bruins game, Artemi Panarin threw his glove from his bench at Brad Marchand on the Boston bench. Marchand had a pretty good quote about it. [Sportsnet]

And Panarin got fined for it.

NY Rangers’ Artemi Panarin has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Unsportsmanlike Conduct during yesterday’s game with the Boston Bruins. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 27, 2021