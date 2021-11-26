New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins [Game #17]

The New York Islanders carry a seven-game losing streak into their fourth game at their new arena at Belmont Park, where the 9-6-4 Pittsburgh Penguins make their first visit. The Isles lineup is still shattered by Covid protocol and bodily injuries to Ryan Pulock and Brock Nelson.

But in the good news department, Noah Dobson sounds like he will be ready to return after missing last game with a “day to day” injury, and Josh Bailey is back among the group after a quarantine in Florida. He wasn’t expected to play tonight but at least he’s on his way.

Penguins enter tonight's tilt vs. #Isles at UBS Arena on a four-game winning streak. Have outscored opponents 15-2 in that stretch. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 26, 2021

Should be good times!

Game time is 7:30 EST.