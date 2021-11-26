Islanders Gameday News: Probably more pain

I hope everyone had a nice American Thanksgiving, the Real Thanksgiving™. Today, we shop and then watch hockey.

The New York Islanders host the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight to wrap up their arena-opening four-game homestand. They have yet to win a game at the new arena, but they have yet to ice anything close to a full lineup in it, as well. Tonight figures not to be too different.

But it is Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) Night at Belmont Park, always a good reason to attend. And, of course, in this wild game of hockey, You Just Never Know.

Islanders News

A preview of tonight’s game. [Islanders]

Barry Trotz says that the Islanders need a win for the fans and themselves. [Newsday]

On Tap knows the Islanders need a win. Fortunately, they face yet another red-hot team in the Penguins. Things are always looking up. [NHL]

Elliotte Friedman is still doing 32 Thoughts, thankfully. He writes on, in part, the Islanders’ COVID outbreak and why they haven’t postponed the games. He also covers the sheer awkwardness that has gripped the Vancouver Canucks over its lame-duck coach and GM.

In honor of the first Isles-Rangers game at UBS Arena, Stan Fischler tells the tale of the first-ever Isles-Rangers game. [Maven’s Memories]

Dom L. notes that his model has the Isles at only 17% to make the playoffs. But he points out that it’s not 100% of teams in a playoff spot at Thanksgiving that makes the playoffs; it’s about 80%. Every year, at least one or two teams fall out and the same amount climbs back up, and he likes the Islanders as a team to climb back up, possibly at the expense of the Rangers, whose weak process has been covered up by some guys on heaters and Igor Shesterkin. He also notes that Mathew Barzal and the fourth line have struggled mightily. [The Athletic 16 Stats]

Elsewhere

