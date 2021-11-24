Islanders Anxiety - Episode 180 - Far From Fine

Absolutely nothing is going right for the Islanders right now - losses, injuries and COVID cases are piling up. But there is a new arena to talk about...

Mike and Dan look at the two losses to the Flames and Maple Leafs over the weekend and the shocking loss of players due to a rash of positive COVID tests right before game time. Already without Ryan Pulock, the Islanders have now lost Brock Nelson to injury, making the climb out of their early season hole even harder. Some of the circumstances are due to rotten luck and poor timing, but issues within the team’s play are also hurting them on the ice.

Once they finish grieving, they look at the opening of the spectacular UBS Arena and Mike gives a full report of his home opener experience. He talks about some of the noticeable and less noticeable features, and the overall classiness of what feels like an Islanders Theme Park.

Along the way they look for a hidden speakeasy, say goodbye to relocation rumor mongers and make their case for being added to the Islanders Hall of Fame selection committee.

REFERENCES

Lou delivering the bad news but also trying to stay positive.

Lou Lamoriello's media availability ahead of today's practice. pic.twitter.com/8JvRZ38mPZ — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 23, 2021

