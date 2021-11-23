Chara joins COVID list, Nelson out 2-4 weeks, Golyshev, Hickey recalled

The New York Islanders pushed back their scheduled practice on Tuesday to do and acquire results for additional coronavirus testing after yet another new case. GM Lou Lamoriello delivered the latest news:

Zdeno Chara is the newest player to join a COVID protocol list that already includes Josh Bailey, Anders Lee, Ross Johnston, Adam Pelech, Andy Greene and Kieffer Bellows.

Brock Nelson, who left late in the first period of the loss to the Maple Leafs, is out two to four weeks with a “lower body” injury and joins Ryan Pulock on IR.

For those reasons and possibly for what more carnage may come tomorrow, Thomas Hickey and Anatoli Golyshev are the latest recalls from AHL Bridgeport.

None of the players currently in protocol have any chance of being eligible for Wednesday’s game against the Rangers.

Oh, and by the way, as of now there has been no indication that game might be postponed. Carry on, march along, come what may. “We did have a conversation [with the league] yesterday,” Lamoriello said. They’re prepared to play until they hear otherwise.

Also, Josh Bailey remains quarantined in Florida until at least this weekend, when the Isles expect he will return.

Brian Compton of NHL.com asked Lamoriello about any outside help, which got the general “whatever we can do to get better” kind of response. Teams have called to help, but “not in ways that would really help us.”

Here’s Lamoriello’s full media availability addressing these and other topics: