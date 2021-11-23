Islanders News: Regroup, reassess, revive hope?

To watch every night where some NHL team scores 5, 6, 7 goals — sometimes in a losing effort — while the Islanders struggle along with a snakebit shooting drought (league-low 6.9 shooting %) and barely conjure two goals per game, is to feel the full wrath of the hockey gods.

Everything is going wrong for the Islanders right now — bad luck, injuries, COVID, strong division, probably the road trip factor, etc. — but longtime realists know things can change, so much so that a team that has a decent but still one-in-whatever chance of reaching the final four can actually do so and pump us up in consecutive years. (Conversely, a team that’s good enough to reach the final four may never actually do so, and certainly may not expect to do so three consecutive years while taking annual cap/roster hits.)

The existential challenges facing the Islanders right now are: 1) They’re 5-8-2 with a decimated roster, so there’s no guarantee things will change anytime soon, and 2) Even if they do, the Isles are already 13 points out of a regular playoff spot and seven points away from the wild card. There’s a third looming challenge, which boils down to, “Maybe it was asking too much for Trotz to cover the known roster weaknesses,” but we’ll get to that one if and when things officially go belly up.

Right now the “getting late but not done” feeling is prevalent, as the Islanders prepare to face yet more decent opponents in the Rangers (twice), Penguins and Flyers to finish out this thus-far miserable month.

And of course, after a much-needed off day Monday, today could bring more bad news, be it Brock Nelson’s status, more Covid results, or some other left-field concern like Oliver Wahlstrom being bit by an infectious iguana.

Islanders News

When Let’s-Go-Islanders meets the Doppler Effect:

Elsewhere

