Islanders B2B Gameday News: Maple Leafs up next as Isles regroup

The New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs wrap up a busy weekend with the second-ever game at UBS Arena Sunday. It’s a 7:30 p.m. EST start in Elmont.

The Leafs arrive after being shut out at home last night by Tristan Jarry(!) and the Penguins. The Islanders lost their arena and home opener last night to Jacob Markstrom and those rude houseguests, the Flames.

Tonight, they’re likely to have the same mix of regulars out (Ryan Pulock, injured, and Anders Lee, Anthony Beauvillier, Josh Bailey, Adam Pelech, Andy Greene and Ross Johnston, COVID), and hopefully no new names on the list today. But we won’t know any of that until closer to game time.

Expected starters in goal are Ilya Sorokin and Joseph Woll, making his second career start.

Leave your First Islanders Goal picks here.

Islanders News

About last night:

If you were at the game or missed the broadcast opening for other reasons, Brendan Burke really tried to make it special, you guys. Here’s what aired, followed by the full script he assembled.

Last night was a special night for the #Isles organization. Here’s the open to the game on @MSGNetworks. pic.twitter.com/LTacAbLoVZ — Brendan Burke (@brendanmburke) November 21, 2021

He sought your thoughts beforehand and did his history to capture the spirit of the thing.

I had more I wanted to say last night before puck drop. I just didn’t have the time. So I had to skip some parts. Here’s what I wrote in full. (Brendan’s Version) #Isles pic.twitter.com/Ng9G8V0EpD — Brendan Burke (@brendanmburke) November 21, 2021

Our recap: A pretty spirited effort, but too little puck luck and too much Markstrom. [LHH]

Energetic effort after the early 2-0 hole, but comeback fell short. [Newsday] The COVID disarray was felt, though the newcomers did pretty well. [Post] Three Takeaways: Opener, special teams, AHL recalls. [Isles]

Lots of info and factoids in the Skinny. Robin Salo, Andy Andreoff, Richard Panik and Grant Hutton making their debuts was the first time four had debuted for the Isles in one game since October 2001. [NYI Skinny]

Seven facts on Robin Salo, who made his NHL debut and looked really good, leading the team in ice time. [Isles]

Seven more facts: Grant Hutton, who also made his NHL debut after four years at Miami of Ohio and four years with AHL Bridgeport. [Isles]

Rave reviews all around for the building itself. [Newsday]

Sights and sounds from last night: [Sportsnet | Newsday | Photos galore at Isles site]

The opener was for everyone who made it possible, from fans who stuck with the insanity, to players who gave them hope, and construction crews who worked at a frenetic pace to make it real in 2021. [Post]

At long last, the Islanders have a home with a capital H. [Best @ Newsday | Vaccaro @ Post]

Also Vaccaro: meandering comparison of how the Yankees have done in new homes and how it would be cool if the Islanders won some new banners, too. [Post]

Brooks: As they open the new arena, the team on the ice has lost its identity. [Post]

Now they’ll look for their first win in this “incredible building.” [NHL]

The new building will also bring new opportunities for Belmont Park, the historic place where people put money down to bet on horses running around an oval. [Blood Horse]

Barry Trotz’s post-game availability. He felt sorry for all the long-timers who’ve put in the “blood, sweat and tears” yet had to miss the first game at a permanent home. He also talked about hearing very late that Anthony Beauvillier would be in protocol, and Pelech was confirmed to be out:

Trotz Postgame Availability pic.twitter.com/ZA9MbCKqAf — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 21, 2021

Elsewhere

Last night’s scores included the Hurricanes, Capitals, Penguins and Devils winning, among others. The Panthers also extended their home run to 10-0-0.