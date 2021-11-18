Islanders News: Pulock out, practicing in the new arena

The New York Islanders will practice finding their way to their new, long-awaited, shiny new home today, as the squad will practice at UBS Arena for the first time. Will Robin Salo be there? He wasn’t in the lineup last night for Bridgeport.
[UPDATE: Indeed, Salo was recalled and appeared at practice today wearing #2.]
They’ll be trying to lick wounds from the road trip, adjust to new D pairs by necessity, and figure out where the entrance is to their new locker room.
The arena opens with a frenzy, with back-to-back games this weekend against the Flames and Leafs, followed by visits from the rival Rangers and Penguins later next week.
Islanders News
- The daunting, potentially devastating news of yesterday: Ryan Pulock will miss 4-6 weeks. [LHH | NHL | Newsday | Isles]
- That added to the pain of the Isles lacking their usual bite lately. [Athletic]
- The Isles are disappointed with their recent play, and the results after 13 games, but they maintain belief in each other and hope the new arena will give them a boost. [NHL]
But the buzz of the week is excitement over finally getting a look at the new arena:
- Jon Ledecky says this is exactly what Isles fans asked for. [News 12]
- Tim Lieweke says even if there’s a breaking-in phase, the building will be ready to go. [Newsday]
- Fans are giddy, the MTA is giddy, politicians are giddy, and everyone is like “Yeah, it’s Long Island, there’s gonna be some traffic, okay?” [CBS NY]
- The arena will have increased parking for visitors with disabilities. [Newsday]
- The new Elmont station is the first new LIRR station since before the Islanders were a franchise. [Newsday | ABC 7 | Isles]
- It’s been such a long wait for this, including that odd interregnum in Brooklyn. [Post]
- Actor/director/big Isles fan Kevin Connolly discusses his favorite Islanders figures and the making of his John Spano documentary. [Hockey Press Pass podcast]
- Blade Jenkins scored twice and Otto Koivula once, but Bridgeport lost in Hartford, 3-2. [BP-Isles]
Bridgeport looked like...— Michael Fornabaio (@fornabaioctp) November 17, 2021
F: Durandeau-Koivula-Terry
Golyshev-Andreoff-Panik
Jenkins-MacLean-Holmstrom
Brown-Newkirk-Coskey
D: Hickey-LaDue
Wotherspoon-Helgeson
Bolduc-Hutton
G: Skarek
Schneider
Matt Martin talked to ESPN about the new building:
The @NYIslanders have a new home @Buccigross and Islanders LW @mattymarts17 sat down to discuss the grand opening of UBS Arena this Saturday.
Elsewhere
Just three games last night, with the Capitals in LA and the Canucks imploding after leading the Avalanche in the third period.
- Former Isles winger Derek King discussed adjusting to suddenly coaching the Blackhawks, and how the classic line with Pierre Turgeon and Steve Thomas just worked. (In real life and in EA Sports, by the way.) [NHL]
- Thankfully, Aleksander Barkov does not need surgery and is week to week after the knee-on-knee hit from Scott Mayfield. [NHL | TSN]
- Lots of thoughts on how bad the Canucks are and what comes next. [32 Thoughts]
- Jarome Iginla’s path to the Hall of Fame is quite the story. [THN]
- Sure sounds like the Fenway group that owns the Red Sox and Liverpool will buy the Penguins, with an announcement possibly coming as early as today. [Sportsnet | Athletic] What would this new ownership group mean for the roster and management? [PensBurgh]
- Kevin Hayes scored one for his late brother, and will give the puck to his nephew. [NHL]
- Trying to piece together what it took for the NHL to finally suspend Senators games during their COVID outbreak. [Athletic] Michael Del Zotta talked about the jolt of it rushing through the room. [TSN]
- Carey Price skated for the first time since returning from the player rehabilitation program. [NHL]
- The Sabres are focused on moving forward with Jack Eichel in the past. [TSN]
- 10 excuses Jim Benning can use to tell his owner why the Canucks are struggling again. [Vancouver is Awesome]
