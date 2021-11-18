Islanders News: Pulock out, practicing in the new arena

The New York Islanders will practice finding their way to their new, long-awaited, shiny new home today, as the squad will practice at UBS Arena for the first time. Will Robin Salo be there? He wasn’t in the lineup last night for Bridgeport.

[UPDATE: Indeed, Salo was recalled and appeared at practice today wearing #2.]

They’ll be trying to lick wounds from the road trip, adjust to new D pairs by necessity, and figure out where the entrance is to their new locker room.

The arena opens with a frenzy, with back-to-back games this weekend against the Flames and Leafs, followed by visits from the rival Rangers and Penguins later next week.

Islanders News

The daunting, potentially devastating news of yesterday: Ryan Pulock will miss 4-6 weeks. [LHH | NHL | Newsday | Isles]

That added to the pain of the Isles lacking their usual bite lately. [Athletic]

The Isles are disappointed with their recent play, and the results after 13 games, but they maintain belief in each other and hope the new arena will give them a boost. [NHL]

But the buzz of the week is excitement over finally getting a look at the new arena:

Jon Ledecky says this is exactly what Isles fans asked for. [News 12]

Tim Lieweke says even if there’s a breaking-in phase, the building will be ready to go. [Newsday]

Fans are giddy, the MTA is giddy, politicians are giddy, and everyone is like “Yeah, it’s Long Island, there’s gonna be some traffic, okay?” [CBS NY]

The arena will have increased parking for visitors with disabilities. [Newsday]

The new Elmont station is the first new LIRR station since before the Islanders were a franchise. [Newsday | ABC 7 | Isles]

It’s been such a long wait for this, including that odd interregnum in Brooklyn. [Post]

Actor/director/big Isles fan Kevin Connolly discusses his favorite Islanders figures and the making of his John Spano documentary. [Hockey Press Pass podcast]

Blade Jenkins scored twice and Otto Koivula once, but Bridgeport lost in Hartford, 3-2. [BP-Isles]

Bridgeport looked like...

F: Durandeau-Koivula-Terry

Golyshev-Andreoff-Panik

Jenkins-MacLean-Holmstrom

Brown-Newkirk-Coskey

D: Hickey-LaDue

Wotherspoon-Helgeson

Bolduc-Hutton

G: Skarek

Schneider — Michael Fornabaio (@fornabaioctp) November 17, 2021

Matt Martin talked to ESPN about the new building:

The @NYIslanders have a new home @Buccigross and Islanders LW @mattymarts17 sat down to discuss the grand opening of UBS Arena this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/lbp8QRBe6H — ESPN (@espn) November 18, 2021

Elsewhere

Just three games last night, with the Capitals in LA and the Canucks imploding after leading the Avalanche in the third period.