Islanders Anxiety - Episode 179 - The Ledge is Approaching

Mike, Dan and special guest Carey Haber process the emotions of the Islanders losing three straight games and defenseman Ryan Pulock to injury as they open UBA Arena.

They talk about how badly the team has looked in losses to the Devils, Lightning and Panthers and whether there are any silver linings. Carey walks them through some underlying numbers that tell where the team is failing and how they might be able to turn things around.

Later, Mike and Dan discuss the one-of-a-kind exit of Leo Komarov, a one-of-a-kind player who may be more fondly remembered after his career is over than he was during his often maddening time with the Islanders. They also (finally) talk about the paper transaction trade of Johnny Boychuk to Buffalo and how Lou Lamoriello was able to seize another opportunity.

Finally, they look toward the opening of the Islanders new home and all the changes it will mean for now and the future.

CONTENT WARNING: This episode contains explicit language because there’s a lot going on right now.

