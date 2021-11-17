Islanders News: Team returns home “fragile” after their 13-game road trip

Broken, battered, defeated—all words that aptly describe the New York Islanders at the end of this 13-game gauntlet.

Barry Trotz, in speaking to the media after last night’s massacre at the hands of the Florida Panthers, called his team “fragile.”

The last time he called his team fragile was when he first took over. John Tavares had just left, and the team was fully in flux. This time, though, it’s all in their heads.

The unusual schedule would have been difficult for any team to tackle, but a team that is built around a mindset of The Routine must find it especially challenging. I have resisted worrying about this team knowing that they had yet to play a home game.

But between how they looked last night—where they had a chance to come home above NHL .500 and to finish the trip strong—and then Trotz’s comments about it, doubt about this team’s chances this season has finally crept into my mind. That doubt has only been exacerbated by the rest of the Metro starting the season on a heater, though surely some of those teams will come back down to earth.

Well, now they get to come home and actually stay there for a while; 15 of their next 21 games will be on home ice, starting this Saturday against the hot-starting Calgary Flames. It is sorely needed.

Islanders News

