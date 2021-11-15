 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning: An Aho sighting? [Game #12]

Revenge or grudge match or whatever, there’s no changing the past and the Isles simply need two November points.

By Dominik
/ new
New York Islanders v Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Seven
If we get this close we should definitely try to score.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning are on a seven-game points streak after getting past the Panthers in overtime. The New York Islanders are still trying to get fully on track, sporting just a 5-4-2 record which is only good for the bottom of the Metro Division.

Yesterday there were hints of a change or two but you never know until they hit the ice. Barry Trotz said everyone is available “as of now” — this morning — but acknowledged it could change. Casey Cizikas did not skate this morning and might have dealt with an illness, and there’s no telling who else might catch something over the next two nights.

Based on reports from the morning skate, however, it looked like Sebastian Aho would finally get an appearance, though at the expense of Noah Dobson.

Here’s Trotz’s availability, though it doesn’t address the Dobson/Aho angle:

Here is how the Lightning, who’ve lost some players since last summer — their own “identity line,” primarily — expect to look tonight:

Ondrej Palat — Brayden Point — Anthony Cirelli
Alex Killorn — Steven Stamkos — Mathieu Joseph
Patrick Maroon — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Corey Perry
Taylor Raddysh — Ross Colton — Boris Katchouk

Victor Hedman — Jan Rutta
Ryan McDonagh — Zach Bogosian
Mikhail Sergachev — Cal Foote

