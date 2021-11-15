New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning: An Aho sighting? [Game #12]

The Tampa Bay Lightning are on a seven-game points streak after getting past the Panthers in overtime. The New York Islanders are still trying to get fully on track, sporting just a 5-4-2 record which is only good for the bottom of the Metro Division.

Yesterday there were hints of a change or two but you never know until they hit the ice. Barry Trotz said everyone is available “as of now” — this morning — but acknowledged it could change. Casey Cizikas did not skate this morning and might have dealt with an illness, and there’s no telling who else might catch something over the next two nights.

Based on reports from the morning skate, however, it looked like Sebastian Aho would finally get an appearance, though at the expense of Noah Dobson.

No Noah Dobson tonight for #Isles (presuming it goes that way, a very solid bet considering Dobson and Johnston are still on the ice working as extras post-optional morning skate) means a change to Isles PP, since Dobson has been part of one unit. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 15, 2021

Here’s Trotz’s availability, though it doesn’t address the Dobson/Aho angle:

Trotz Pregame Availability pic.twitter.com/bJRrbmWHo8 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 15, 2021

Here is how the Lightning, who’ve lost some players since last summer — their own “identity line,” primarily — expect to look tonight:

Ondrej Palat — Brayden Point — Anthony Cirelli

Alex Killorn — Steven Stamkos — Mathieu Joseph

Patrick Maroon — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Corey Perry

Taylor Raddysh — Ross Colton — Boris Katchouk

Victor Hedman — Jan Rutta

Ryan McDonagh — Zach Bogosian

Mikhail Sergachev — Cal Foote

