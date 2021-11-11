New York Islanders at New Jersey Devils [Game #11]

The Islanders (5-3-2) are in Newark to face the Devils (6-3-2), and if you read those records right and understand funny NHL math, you know an Isles regulation win would have them tie New Jersey on points and pull ahead on points percentage in the bottom half of the tight Metro standings.

We should fear New Jersey because they just beat the Florida Panthers handily; we should look at that with suspicion because the Rangers also beat the Panthers, albeit on the back of a big Igor performance.

No lineup shenanigans expected for the good guys.

The lineup question for the Devils was around Dougie Hamilton, but Lindy Ruff said he expects him to play. That would make the Devils line up like this:

Zacha - Hischier - Holtz

Johnsson - Mercer - Bratt

Kuokkanen - Boqvist - Tatar

Vesey - McLeod - Thompson

Graves - Hamilton

Smith - Severson

Siegenthaler - Subban

The game is at 7 p.m. EST, with MSG+ coverage starting at 6:30.

This is our game thread/chat. Enjoy!

Also, this: