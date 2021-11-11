Islanders Gameday News: Enmity for the Devils, while in St. Petersburg, time for a change

Three games left! Soon, we shall never speak of the 13-game road odyssey again. (Okay, that’s not true. But at least we’ll be able to put it behind and focus on a more regular rhythm to the season.)

The Islanders are in Newark to face the Devils tonight, a geo-friendly road game compared to last weekend’s travels and next week’s trip finale through Florida.

Today is J-G Pageau’s birthday, and tonight is Mat Barzal’s 300th game.

Islanders News

Tonight vs. the Devils: An official site preview. [Isles]

Oliver Wahlstrom is the sniper the Isles needed. [Fourth Period]

The Islanders know the Devils have changed a bit since they last saw them. [Newsday]

Island Ice: Andrew Gross’ podcast speaks with Neil Best and Andrew Cangialosi. [Newsday]

Mathew Barzal on reaching 300(!) games: Happy, more improvement to come. [Post]

“Maybe I live under a rock [ed. Ahem...] and was unaware they were starting with 13 straight on the road, but it does put their modest start into context. The team has the 16th-best points percentage to start the season, though to their credit seem to still be an elite five-on-five team with a 53 percent expected goals rate and 60 percent of the actual goals. Watch out for them when they start adding some home games to the mix. [Athletic, 16 Stats]

Leo Komarov’s reported termination for a move to St. Petersburg gets frontpage treatment at TSN because Former Leaf. [TSN]

Bridgeport beat Syracuse 3-1, as Jakub Skarek made 35 saves on his 22nd birthday. [BP-Isles]

An extensive (~10 minutes) media availability with Barry Trotz yesterday. He “heard the rumors too” about Leo Komarov’s move to SKA but didn’t have anything more. He discussed Mat Barzal’s evolution as he reaches the 300 milestone, among other topics:

Trotz Practice Availability pic.twitter.com/BrdThQDVTB — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 10, 2021

Because hockey is on ESPN now: Scott Mayfield and his Air Force brother, on Sportscenter:

ICYMI: #Isles defenseman @ScottMayfield2 and his brother, Captain Patrick Mayfield, join @SportsCenter last night to talk about Scott’s trip to Holloman Air Force Base this past summer. pic.twitter.com/Pja9bSIxXu — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 10, 2021

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores were few, but in Metro terms the Flyers were blanked by the team representing Toronto. The Wild won again, putting Arizona at 1-11-1.

Is tonight’s Kings-Senators game in jeopardy due to the Sens’ Covid situation?

Awaiting test results in Ottawa. At the moment, the plan is to move forward with the Kings/Sens game tonight. The chief medical officers from both the NHL and the NHLPA are in contact and monitoring the Senators CoVid situation. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 11, 2021

And things are going well in Dallas:

Rick Bowness met with the media for 29 seconds after the game.



Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/JNUIzn6kHQ — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) November 11, 2021