Islanders stuff
- Examining the impact and talents of Cal Clutterbuck using his late goal against the Rangers in 2016 as a starting point. One of my favorite recent Islanders tallies. [LHH]
- Brett Cyrgalis says the Tavares contract wait is just Tavares being Tavares. [NY Post | Encyclopedia]
- The Islanders need Jordan Eberle to goose their scoring at both even strength and on the power play [NHL.com Team Reset]. Fantasy Hockey outlook from SBN’s Fake Teams.
- Bob Bourne is one of this year’s inductees to the Saskatchewan Hockey Hall of Fame. [StarPhoenix]
Signings and other stuff
- Colton Parayko signs a five-year extension with the Blues. [NHL.com | Dispatch | Blues get another good contract]
- Thomas Tatar re-signs with the Red Wings on a four-year deal. [WIIM]
- Flyers pick Nolan Patrick missed some time with an infection IN his face that turnout to be an abscess or boil (as opposed to a Brian Boyle or Dan Boyle). [Sportsnet]
- More injuries! Tommy Wingels is out 6-8 weeks with a fractured foot [SCH] and Corey Perry might have played most of the season on a sprained MCL. [Anaheim Calling]
- The Shea Weber offer sheet remains an important moment in NHL history. No, seriously. [Puck Daddy]
- So this isn’t just an Islanders thing? South Jersey guy Johnny Gaudreau says playing for his “hometown” Flyers someday would be sweet. Reasonable discussions surely followed this admission. [NHL.com]
- Is this the last ride for the Rangers’ Cup window? [Puck Daddy]
- Gary Bettman says the NHL is underserved by traditional media. He might be right, but not going to the Olympics isn’t a solution. [Sporting News]
- Why would someone spend $500 million to buy the Carolina Hurricanes? Mario Lemieux. [News & Observer]
Shane Prince talks about his annual charity hockey game on NHL Network. He’s a good dude.
ICYMI: @ShanePrince18 hosted his third annual Beach Hockey Classic to raise money for a Rochester children's hospital. WATCH on @NHLNetwork: pic.twitter.com/xWZU1gp6ch— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) July 21, 2017
