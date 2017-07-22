 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Islanders News: Commando 8 has arrived! 12.000 BTU's of raw cooling power

Stay cool.

By Dan Saraceni
NHL: New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres
My name is Prince
Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Saturday. It’s hot. Be well.

Islanders stuff

  • Examining the impact and talents of Cal Clutterbuck using his late goal against the Rangers in 2016 as a starting point. One of my favorite recent Islanders tallies. [LHH]
  • Brett Cyrgalis says the Tavares contract wait is just Tavares being Tavares. [NY Post | Encyclopedia]
  • The Islanders need Jordan Eberle to goose their scoring at both even strength and on the power play [NHL.com Team Reset]. Fantasy Hockey outlook from SBN’s Fake Teams.
  • Bob Bourne is one of this year’s inductees to the Saskatchewan Hockey Hall of Fame. [StarPhoenix]

Signings and other stuff

  • Colton Parayko signs a five-year extension with the Blues. [NHL.com | Dispatch | Blues get another good contract]
  • Thomas Tatar re-signs with the Red Wings on a four-year deal. [WIIM]
  • Flyers pick Nolan Patrick missed some time with an infection IN his face that turnout to be an abscess or boil (as opposed to a Brian Boyle or Dan Boyle). [Sportsnet]
  • More injuries! Tommy Wingels is out 6-8 weeks with a fractured foot [SCH] and Corey Perry might have played most of the season on a sprained MCL. [Anaheim Calling]
  • The Shea Weber offer sheet remains an important moment in NHL history. No, seriously. [Puck Daddy]
  • So this isn’t just an Islanders thing? South Jersey guy Johnny Gaudreau says playing for his “hometown” Flyers someday would be sweet. Reasonable discussions surely followed this admission. [NHL.com]
  • Is this the last ride for the Rangers’ Cup window? [Puck Daddy]
  • Gary Bettman says the NHL is underserved by traditional media. He might be right, but not going to the Olympics isn’t a solution. [Sporting News]
  • Why would someone spend $500 million to buy the Carolina Hurricanes? Mario Lemieux. [News & Observer]

Shane Prince talks about his annual charity hockey game on NHL Network. He’s a good dude.

