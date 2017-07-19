Islanders News: The Daily Tavares Weight; Turgeon and Al

It’s Wednesday and my car won’t start. Sure, probably the battery but...WHY SHOULD A 3-YEAR-OLD BATTERY JUST GO KAPUT?

(Sorry.)

Some Islanders Reading/Listening Then

Doug Weight answered the call (again) for an NHL Network interview (again) to discuss the John Tavares Contract Situation (again), handling it smoothly (again). [NHL]

Pierre Turgeon was at Islanders Fantasy Camp over the weekend, where he got to recall 1993, and the lessons from Al Arbour (and Patrick Flatley) that he’ll take into his new gig as an assistant coach with the Kings. [NHL]

An important exercise from yesterday:

Quote tweet this to show how freaking long ago this was. I'll start:



Mathew Barzal was 9 years old. #isles https://t.co/2OTSlwx3OM — Kevin Schultz (@Schultz88) July 18, 2017

Me? Well, at the time there were only TWO NHL lockouts, and I’ll just say that I was at the Outer Banks of North Carolina, when I saw the news across the ESPN bottom line ticker. I distinctly remember thinking, “Jesus, just when I thought the laughingstock stuff was over...”

Not Really Islanders at All