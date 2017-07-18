Eleven heaping scoops of news that is mostly columns and therefore not news.
Islanders News
- Matt Martin would love for his buddy John Tavares to head to the Great White North, but ultimately wants him to do what's best for him. [Newsday]
- Brian Compton writes about how Mathew Barzal feels he is ready for the next level. I think he is, as well. [NHL.com]
- And speaking of Barzal, this author says it was wise not to trade him for Matt Duchene. I concur. [FanRag]
- Newest Islander Jordan Eberle is also a talented guitarist. Here he is playing along with Brett Kissel, the country star that sang part of the Star Spangled Banner in Edmonton before the mic cut out ahead of Ducks-Oilers Game 3.
Not Your Islanders Root Beer
- The Kids Are All Signed: 1st overall pick Nico Hischier signed his ELC with the Devils, while 2nd overall pick Nolan Patrick did the same with the Flyers. 3 years for these kids?! They've never even played an NHL game and they get 3 years?!
- Brian Campbell has called it quits after a 17-year career. Shame that he seemed hellbent on "Blackhawks or bust" because he can still play really well and would be a welcome addition to nearly any team (including ours). He joins the Chicago front office. [NHL.com]
- Speaking of the Blackhawks, they appear to have some interest in Cody Franson. Can't figure out why this guy can't stick. He's rather effective. [SCH]
- Jean-Gabriel Pageau and the Senators avoided arbitration when he signed a new 3-year deal. Calvin de Haan's arbitration date is two weeks from tomorrow, I believe, so the clock is ticking.
- Sarah McLellan breaks down what the Coyotes will look like under new coach Rick Tocchet. [AZ Central]
- Ryan Lambert's What We Learned this week marvels at the Lightning's cap situation. While there are contracts like Ryan Callahan's and now Dan Girardi's, they also have most of their young core locked up for the next two years at under $31 million. [Puck Daddy]
