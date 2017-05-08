 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Islanders News: Are you there Perd-verts? It's me, Perd, hosting a new segment

New, comments

The Perds beat the Blues in Game 6 to advance to the Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history.

By Steven E. Smith
/ new
"The story of this situation is... it's extremely personal."
"The story of this situation is... it's extremely personal."
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Only one game tonight, but most of the previous meetings in the Penguins-Capitals series have been entertaining. Pittsburgh looks to close out Washington at home in Game 6, much like Nashville.

Islanders News

  • Early yesterday, a rumor started by Aivis Kalnins, a.k.a. Russian Eklund, circulated that said Ilya Sorokin signed on for two more years in the KHL. Incorrect, according to Russian Bob McKenzie Igor Eronko:

  • Today's May 8, but on May 7, 1983, Mike Bossy powered the '83 Isles to the Cup Finals with an 8-4 win over the Bruins at the Coliseum in Game 6. [NHL.com]

Worlds Away

  • Anders Lee scored twice and Brock Nelson notched a goal of his own in the USA's 7-2 victory over Denmark. Young phenom Clayton Keller had himself a hat trick. [IIHF - click around to find stats and summary]
  • Calvin de Haan had an assist on the second goal of Nathan MacKinnon's hat trick in Canada's 7-2 triumph over Slovakia. [IIHF - click around to find stats and summary]
  • The World Championships have been a boon to hockey in France over the last few years, culminating in their shared hosting of the tournament this year. [NHL.com]

Playoffs and Stuff

  • Meanwhile, Penguins and Capitals players get competitive even about picking up the tab at dinner. ["The Worldwide Leader"]
  • Dylan Strome, younger brother of Ryan, is competing for the OHL title with the Erie Otters and is reminded of competing on the streets of Mississauga, Ontario.

Next Up In Bits o' Islanders News

Loading comments...