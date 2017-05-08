Only one game tonight, but most of the previous meetings in the Penguins-Capitals series have been entertaining. Pittsburgh looks to close out Washington at home in Game 6, much like Nashville.
Islanders News
- Early yesterday, a rumor started by Aivis Kalnins, a.k.a. Russian Eklund, circulated that said Ilya Sorokin signed on for two more years in the KHL. Incorrect, according to Russian Bob McKenzie Igor Eronko:
Not true, Sorokin has the same 1 year left, 2-way deal was terminated, now it's 1-way with more $ #Isles https://t.co/KHqXGwnNQ8— Igor Eronko (@IgorEronko) May 7, 2017
- Today's May 8, but on May 7, 1983, Mike Bossy powered the '83 Isles to the Cup Finals with an 8-4 win over the Bruins at the Coliseum in Game 6. [NHL.com]
Worlds Away
- Anders Lee scored twice and Brock Nelson notched a goal of his own in the USA's 7-2 victory over Denmark. Young phenom Clayton Keller had himself a hat trick. [IIHF - click around to find stats and summary]
- Calvin de Haan had an assist on the second goal of Nathan MacKinnon's hat trick in Canada's 7-2 triumph over Slovakia. [IIHF - click around to find stats and summary]
- The World Championships have been a boon to hockey in France over the last few years, culminating in their shared hosting of the tournament this year. [NHL.com]
Playoffs and Stuff
- Last night's NHL scores. The Oilers walloped the Ducks on home ice in Game 6, dropping 5 in the first period en route to a 7-1 victory. Don't worry, though, Anaheim. You'll be just fine in Game 7. As you always are. And...
- The Nashville Predators became the first team to advance to the Conference Finals in 2017 by beating the Blues at home, 3-1, in Game 6 (sorry, Dom). [On the Forecheck]
- The Nashville NBC affiliate said the Preds advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals, doing their best Los Angeles impression.
- No matter! The Perds party on down in Tennessee.
#Perds pic.twitter.com/gTMkZX3hMj— (((Corey Pronman))) (@coreypronman) May 7, 2017
- Meanwhile, Penguins and Capitals players get competitive even about picking up the tab at dinner. ["The Worldwide Leader"]
- Dylan Strome, younger brother of Ryan, is competing for the OHL title with the Erie Otters and is reminded of competing on the streets of Mississauga, Ontario.
