Islanders News: If you could be a tree, what kind of tree would you be?

By Dan Saraceni
USA Hockey

Sorta Islanders links

  • The WHL final is now tied at one game apiece after Regina’s 4-3 OT win over Seattle last night. Mathew Barzal had an assist, extending his point streak to 12 games - a.k.a. all of this year’s playoffs. Not bad. [MyNorthwest]
  • Congrats to 2016 draft pick Otto Koivula on being named Liiga’s Rookie of the Year. You go, Otto. [Eyes on Isles]
  • Point Blank starts a series about potential Islanders trade targets.

IIHF Worlds

  • On Saturday, Thomas Greiss and Germany were schooled by Sweden 7-2. The score was 4-2 Sweden through two periods before the deluge started. [IIHF]
  • This morning, Canada schooled Slovakia 7-2. Calvin de Haan had an assist. [IIHF]
  • Finally, Russia schooled Italy (sensing a pattern?) worst of all, 10-1. Ilya Sorokin got some work in the third period. [IIHF]
  • Team USA plays Denmark later today.

NHL stuff

  • By now you know. The Rangers gave up a 6-on-5 tying goal late in Game 5 against Ottawa, had a Michael Grabner goal called back in overtime, then lost on Kyle Turris’ winner. [BSB]
  • Meanwhile the Capitals were on the ropes heading into the third period, but came back to win Game 4 and stay alive against the Penguins. [Japers | Puck Daddy on Braden Holtby getting his head on straight again]
  • Having the first overall pick means the stakes are going to get higher for the Devils. [AATJ]
  • Always Dreaming, which is owned in part by Panthers owner Vincent Viola, won the Kentucky Derby yesterday. Maybe they should have sent the horse to give Gerard Gallant a ride out of Raleigh. [NHL.com]

