Sorta Islanders links
- The WHL final is now tied at one game apiece after Regina’s 4-3 OT win over Seattle last night. Mathew Barzal had an assist, extending his point streak to 12 games - a.k.a. all of this year’s playoffs. Not bad. [MyNorthwest]
- Congrats to 2016 draft pick Otto Koivula on being named Liiga’s Rookie of the Year. You go, Otto. [Eyes on Isles]
- Point Blank starts a series about potential Islanders trade targets.
IIHF Worlds
- On Saturday, Thomas Greiss and Germany were schooled by Sweden 7-2. The score was 4-2 Sweden through two periods before the deluge started. [IIHF]
- This morning, Canada schooled Slovakia 7-2. Calvin de Haan had an assist. [IIHF]
- Finally, Russia schooled Italy (sensing a pattern?) worst of all, 10-1. Ilya Sorokin got some work in the third period. [IIHF]
- Team USA plays Denmark later today.
NHL stuff
- By now you know. The Rangers gave up a 6-on-5 tying goal late in Game 5 against Ottawa, had a Michael Grabner goal called back in overtime, then lost on Kyle Turris’ winner. [BSB]
- Meanwhile the Capitals were on the ropes heading into the third period, but came back to win Game 4 and stay alive against the Penguins. [Japers | Puck Daddy on Braden Holtby getting his head on straight again]
- Having the first overall pick means the stakes are going to get higher for the Devils. [AATJ]
- Always Dreaming, which is owned in part by Panthers owner Vincent Viola, won the Kentucky Derby yesterday. Maybe they should have sent the horse to give Gerard Gallant a ride out of Raleigh. [NHL.com]
This is delightful. And Brock’s hat style is amazing.
Brock Nelson asks teammate Anders Lee about his favorite pre-game music, goal celebrations & more in this edition of Quick Shift. #2017MWC pic.twitter.com/ckn4ZdXhXq— USA Hockey (@usahockey) May 6, 2017
Loading comments...