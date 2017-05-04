Ahoy, maties. For those who care, it is May 4th, Star Wars Day (May the Fourth be with you). The Rangers and Senators play the only game on the docket tonight, a 7:30 p.m. start on NBCSN.
Islanders News
- Tickets for the annual Islanders Blue & White Scrimmage in June have gone on sale, and you can buy them here. No telling if Ryan Pulock will be allowed to play.
- Ilya Sorokin will be joining Team Russia for the 2017 World Championships, which is cool, but like Dan says, "PLEASE DON'T GET HURT BUD." [LHH | Islanders]
- LATE ADD: Between the excitement over urine and my mental faculties not being fully ready at 6:30 a.m., I forgot to add Bryan Trottier and Paul Coffey playing air hockey!
Coffey and Trottier go head-to-head! Find new game-level stats from 100 years of #StanleyCup Playoffs history https://t.co/WUjEe0Ntk0 pic.twitter.com/CHImGxwJqh— SAP Sports (@SAPSports) May 3, 2017
The Playoffs: Urine for a Real Treat
- The brand-spanking-new Rogers Place in Edmonton has amazingly had issues issues with bathroom lines (how do they mess that up in a new arena?) so they decided to eliminate women's bathrooms, for some reason. [Puck Daddy]
- The Edmonton Journal's David Staples, in all his infinite wisdom, had a better idea:
The urinal needed to solve lineups at Rogers Place. Fast, efficient. Keep your eyes in the sky, do your biz.— David Staples (@dstaples) May 3, 2017
Sick of hearing about this. pic.twitter.com/Zv1RyP32KP
- As you can imagine, the Internet had a field day with it, because Piss Twitter is evidently some of the best Twitter there is. Just a steady stream of tweets (btw I stole both that joke and the headline joke from Pee-Pee Twitter):
I've been on Twitter long enough to be used to EDM media standing in a circle and pissing on something new, but usually it's metaphorical— Alex Novet (@GhostofNyles) May 3, 2017
tfw the other guy in the mens room is peeing in the sink pic.twitter.com/Zcvnxz7glz— Dan Saraceni (@cultureoflosing) May 3, 2017
@SuicidePass pic.twitter.com/pIhvOCcE3m— Ryan Classic (@ryanclassic) May 3, 2017
- Last night's NHL scores. The Penguins beat the Capitals without Sidney Crosby (3-1 PIT) and the Ducks beat the Oilers less than a minute into overtime (TIED 2-2).
- Before the Pens-Caps game, Phil Kessel was challenged to a game of Mario Kart by Jay Beagle, whom he'd previously called an 'idiot.' [SBN]
Elsewhere in Hockey
- A comprehensive list of the top 20 RFAs of this summer. Calvin de Haan makes the Honorable Mention section. [Sportsnet]
- Gary Lawless, a TSN writer who was based in Winnipeg (and who apparently has me blocked on the ol' Tweeter), has taken a job with the Media Relations team of the Vegas Golden Knights. Here's his first column. [Golden Knights]
- Former Isles prospect Andrey Pedan signed a one-year contract to remain with the Canucks organization. [CanucksArmy]
- Bruce Boudreau met the lofty expectations he arrived with in Minnesota this season, despite the Wild running into fiery-hot Jake Allen in the First Round. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Cool stuff: Chris Watkins and Carolyn Wilke have devised a metric to rate GMs throughout the NHL for Hockey Graphs. Part 1 details the methodology of how they arrived at their single number (a rating out of 5) and Part 2 reveals its data. As you might imagine, Garth Snow doesn't rank... favorably.
- And finally, Claude Giroux helped a hockey team in his hometown, Hearst, Ontario, get off the ground with a hefty donation and they responded by designing their logo and jerseys in his honor. Like, really specifically in his honor. [BSH]
