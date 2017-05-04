 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Islanders News: Sorokin at Worlds; GM rankings; Pee jokes

The Internet can be truly wonderful sometimes, folks.

Hey wait, who are you again?
Ahoy, maties. For those who care, it is May 4th, Star Wars Day (May the Fourth be with you). The Rangers and Senators play the only game on the docket tonight, a 7:30 p.m. start on NBCSN.

Islanders News

  • Tickets for the annual Islanders Blue & White Scrimmage in June have gone on sale, and you can buy them here. No telling if Ryan Pulock will be allowed to play.
  • Ilya Sorokin will be joining Team Russia for the 2017 World Championships, which is cool, but like Dan says, "PLEASE DON'T GET HURT BUD." [LHH | Islanders]
  • LATE ADD: Between the excitement over urine and my mental faculties not being fully ready at 6:30 a.m., I forgot to add Bryan Trottier and Paul Coffey playing air hockey!

The Playoffs: Urine for a Real Treat

  • The brand-spanking-new Rogers Place in Edmonton has amazingly had issues issues with bathroom lines (how do they mess that up in a new arena?) so they decided to eliminate women's bathrooms, for some reason. [Puck Daddy]
  • The Edmonton Journal's David Staples, in all his infinite wisdom, had a better idea:

  • As you can imagine, the Internet had a field day with it, because Piss Twitter is evidently some of the best Twitter there is. Just a steady stream of tweets (btw I stole both that joke and the headline joke from Pee-Pee Twitter):

  • Last night's NHL scores. The Penguins beat the Capitals without Sidney Crosby (3-1 PIT) and the Ducks beat the Oilers less than a minute into overtime (TIED 2-2).
  • Before the Pens-Caps game, Phil Kessel was challenged to a game of Mario Kart by Jay Beagle, whom he'd previously called an 'idiot.' [SBN]

Elsewhere in Hockey

  • A comprehensive list of the top 20 RFAs of this summer. Calvin de Haan makes the Honorable Mention section. [Sportsnet]
  • Gary Lawless, a TSN writer who was based in Winnipeg (and who apparently has me blocked on the ol' Tweeter), has taken a job with the Media Relations team of the Vegas Golden Knights. Here's his first column. [Golden Knights]
  • Former Isles prospect Andrey Pedan signed a one-year contract to remain with the Canucks organization. [CanucksArmy]
  • Bruce Boudreau met the lofty expectations he arrived with in Minnesota this season, despite the Wild running into fiery-hot Jake Allen in the First Round. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Cool stuff: Chris Watkins and Carolyn Wilke have devised a metric to rate GMs throughout the NHL for Hockey Graphs. Part 1 details the methodology of how they arrived at their single number (a rating out of 5) and Part 2 reveals its data. As you might imagine, Garth Snow doesn't rank... favorably.
  • And finally, Claude Giroux helped a hockey team in his hometown, Hearst, Ontario, get off the ground with a hefty donation and they responded by designing their logo and jerseys in his honor. Like, really specifically in his honor. [BSH]

