Islanders, NHL Playoffs News: Crosby hurt in chaotic overtime loss

Good morning. Anyone target you with cheapshots last night? No? Then you weren’t in the sole NHL playoff game.

Longtime Islanders broadcast stat man Eric Hornick talks the season that was, and the future. [THW]

A bit more on Mathew Barzal’s Seattle Thunderbirds clinching their second consecutive conference championship. [My Northwest]

Only one game in the playoffs last night, but so, so, so much going on in that one. Only thing missing amid all the drama was a good, long, blurry offside video review.

Sidney Crosby was injured on a brutal but quite possibly inadvertent crosscheck to the head by former teammate Mats Niskanen right after Alex Ovechkin hit him in the head with a stick. [That, and a disputed goaltender interference call that overturned a goal after two reviews, captured here.]

That seems to have set things on edge. But noted cheapshot artist Patric Hornqvist took out his own teammate:

As if this game wasn't already bonkers enough, the Penguins are now accidentally colliding with and injuring their own players pic.twitter.com/4kMVPZhx5N — SB Nation NHL (@SBNationNHL) May 2, 2017

Chris Kunitz took out many, including TJ Oshie away from the play:

Kunitz on Oshie pic.twitter.com/9P4hq7qde4 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 2, 2017

After allowing only three even strength shots in the third, the Caps blew a 2-0 lead in spectacular fashion with the Penguins goalie pulled.

(Which is funny, because a lot of Penswagoners had given up already:

Imagine leaving this game early... pic.twitter.com/iI6uvIk7i7 — Dustin (@TheClapperton) May 2, 2017

But then...Kevin Shattenkirk chose a heck of a time to finally show up, giving the Capitals the win and making this a truly perfect game for anyone who hates both teams.

Amusingly, Barry Trotz was asked about Shattenkirk’s play in the game: “Well obviously he got the big goal for us...from that standpoint he was good.” Trotz was also asked, after unfortunately describing the Niskanen-Crosby moment as “a hockey play,” if Ovechkin’s slash just before it was a hockey play:

Trotz response to questions about Ovechkin high stick to Crosby. https://t.co/oBWK0Rse8n — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 2, 2017

(Mike Sullivan, when asked, said he’d prefer not to share his thoughts on the crosscheck.)

Staying in the East: Senators coach Guy Boucher is an intense spirit molder. [NY Times]

