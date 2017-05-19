Islanders News: Luke the Richer; USA Bounced

The pendulum swung in the Western Conference final last week as Anaheim
took a 3-2 evened the series lead with a 3-2 overtime win in Nashville. After volleying 40 shots in Game 3, the Predators were held to just two in the first period of Game 4. They erased a late 2-0 deficit, only to lose in OT on a P.K. Subban own-goal deflection. [Anaheim Calling | On the Forecheck]
Islanders Reading
- Officially now: Doug Weight welcomes his old Oilers teammate Luke Richardson to join him behind the bench. Staple reports again that Kelly Buchberger and possibly Scott Gomez are also likely. [Newsday | LHH | Isles]
- The 1980, ‘82 and ‘83 Cup champions are among the final 20 in NHL.com’s “greatest of all time” voting. Sorry, 1981 guys. [Newsday] Vote here.
- Anders Lee, Brock Nelson, and Thomas Greiss’ medal dreams ended while Calvin de Haan’s continued in the World Championship quarterfinals as the U.S. lost 2-0 to Finland and Germany lost 2-1 to Canada. Saturday’s semis will be Canada vs. Russia and Sweden vs. Finland.
- Meanwhile, John Tavares visited his teammates...no not those teammates, these Teammates. [Isles]
- Mock Draft Time: Newsday checks in.
- Mock GM Time: All kinds of ideas for summer moves. [LHH Fanpost]
Elsewhere
- The Senators are sorry not sorry that you think they’re boring. [CBC]
- Nashville keeps upping its playoff celebrity game. [SB Nation]
- The Blackhawks hired Jeremy Colliton for their AHL affiliate in Rockford. [Sun-Times | Second City]
- The Memorial Cup begins this weekend, with several players of color playing key roles on the finalists. [Color of Hockey]
- IIHF power rankings continue with their always...curious commentary. [IIHF]
- Valtteri Filppula is bringing all that veteran savvy for Finland. [NHL]
- China’s Kunlun Red Star will have a team in the CWHL next season, though it’s unclear where it will be based. [Ice Garden]
Here’s the Isles’ new assistant coach swatting Matthew Barnaby away:
