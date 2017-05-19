Islanders News: Luke the Richer; USA Bounced

The pendulum swung in the Western Conference final last week as Anaheim took a 3-2 evened the series lead with a 3-2 overtime win in Nashville. After volleying 40 shots in Game 3, the Predators were held to just two in the first period of Game 4. They erased a late 2-0 deficit, only to lose in OT on a P.K. Subban own-goal deflection. [Anaheim Calling | On the Forecheck]

Islanders Reading

Elsewhere

The Senators are sorry not sorry that you think they’re boring. [CBC]

Nashville keeps upping its playoff celebrity game. [SB Nation]

for their AHL affiliate in Rockford. [Sun-Times | Second City] The Memorial Cup begins this weekend, with several players of color playing key roles on the finalists. [Color of Hockey]

IIHF power rankings continue with their always...curious commentary. [IIHF]

is bringing all that veteran savvy for Finland. [NHL] China’s Kunlun Red Star will have a team in the CWHL next season, though it’s unclear where it will be based. [Ice Garden]

Here’s the Isles’ new assistant coach swatting Matthew Barnaby away: