We waited a while for this 30 Thoughts but it’s informative as always. Plus, there’s a bunch of Islanders stuff in there about Calvin de Haan, Ilya Kovalchuk and some new assistant coaches maybe. [LHH]
Can’t get enough of that Barzal man. Nice profile of the kid’s WHL final and season here. [Islanders]
How about some potential free agent ideas from The Hockey Writers? My two cents, in number order: 1. Too expensive. 2. No. 3. Meh. 4. Sure. 5. Oh God. Hell No.
Meanwhile, the team’s newest affiliate - the Worcester Railers - announced their inaugural schedule yesterday. You can follow PR guy Tom on Twitter here and watch his Tuesday with Tom show for some weekly info on the team.
World Championships
Quality day for the USA, as they beat Russia to finish atop their group and win their six straight. Anders Lee had the game-winning power play goal in the third and Brock Nelson had two assists plus the empty-netter to seal it. The quarterfinals start Thursday. [Sportsnet]
Heck, even Dennis Seidenberg had a goal yesterday, helping Germany grab the last quarterfinal spot with a 4-3 shootout win over Latvia. [IIHF]
Around the NHL
Roman Josi scored with about five minutes to go to give Nashville a win in its first ever conference final game at home. [OTF]
Ryan Kesler is perfectly happy to play the villain in his beef with Ryan Johansen. [Tennessean]
