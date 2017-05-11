Islanders News: Doug Weight will change the culture

The final four is set, and it begins soon: The Predators and Ducks will face off Friday, the Senators and Penguins on Saturday.

Islanders Reads

Six questions with head coach Doug Weight : “I'm going to make some changes starting in training camp, starting on our culture, starting on my first words to each player. Camp's going to be tougher than it's been.” [Isles]

: “I'm going to make some changes starting in training camp, starting on our culture, starting on my first words to each player. Camp's going to be tougher than it's been.” [Isles] Play-by-play man Brendan Burke was great in his “rookie” season with the Isles. [SNY]

was great in his “rookie” season with the Isles. [SNY] These are from the fall, but reporter Jim Baumbach tweeted them out again to outline the path for the Isles and Barclays. [Newsday | Summary of opt-out clause]

Good heavens, Brock Nelson and Anders Lee are the veterans in the U.S. locker room. They scored all of the goals in yesterday’s 3-1 win over Italy. [USA Today | Isles]

and are the veterans in the U.S. locker room. They scored all of the goals in yesterday’s 3-1 win over Italy. [USA Today | Isles] Bob McKenzie sort of discusses the John Tavares negotiation, but more importantly he shines the light on the TERRIBLE CLICK-BAIT ECHO CHAMBER that turns one line of reasoning from an Arthur Staple story into “THE ISLANDERS HAVE OFFERED X.” [FanRag]

Brock’s wrist shot, still working:

@Bnelson lights the lamp for his second goal of the #IIHFWorlds! Team USA leads Italy 1-0 #Isles pic.twitter.com/KphjGBedEg — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) May 10, 2017

Playoffs and More IIHF

It was another playoff failure/disappointment for Alex Ovechkin , whose coach...didn’t want to answer questions about that part. [Puck Daddy]

, whose coach...didn’t want to answer questions about that part. [Puck Daddy] So now...golf. [Japers’ Rink] And five sad facts about the Capitals perennial disappointment. [SB Nation]

Ten reasons to jump on the Senators bandwagon, in case you needed more reasons to root against Pittsburgh. [Silver Seven]

Hey, you know the Senators could win this. [SB Nation]

P.K. Subban was fined for embellishing in the second round. [NHL]

was fined for embellishing in the second round. [NHL] Connor McDavid allowed a couple to take an airport selfie with him and it became a meme. [Globalnews]

allowed a couple to take an airport selfie with him and it became a meme. [Globalnews] The Oilers came a long way this year, but that Taylor Hall trade... [C&B]

trade... [C&B] In which Brooksie ponders the decline of Henrik Lundqvist . [Post]

. [Post] In which Brett Cyrgalis ponders...dumping Derek Stepan ? [Post]

? [Post] “The Rangers lay dead in a grave dug by their own hand.” [Blueshirt Banter]

St. Louis Blues Hall of Famer and one-time Devil Martin Brodeur will not continue as Blues goalie coach, but that’s because he likes the original gig (assistant GM) too much. [NHL]

Longtime NHLers Vinny Prospal and Martin Rucinsky are leading the way for the Czech Republic. (As coaches. Settle down.) [NHL]

Elsewhere