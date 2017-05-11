 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Islanders News: Doug Weight will change the culture

Also: Capital misery and more Smurf grave dancing

Edmonton Oilers v Washington Capitals
Last night’s sad folk.
The final four is set, and it begins soon: The Predators and Ducks will face off Friday, the Senators and Penguins on Saturday.

Islanders Reads

  • Six questions with head coach Doug Weight: “I'm going to make some changes starting in training camp, starting on our culture, starting on my first words to each player. Camp's going to be tougher than it's been.” [Isles]
  • Play-by-play man Brendan Burke was great in his “rookie” season with the Isles. [SNY]
  • These are from the fall, but reporter Jim Baumbach tweeted them out again to outline the path for the Isles and Barclays. [Newsday | Summary of opt-out clause]
  • Good heavens, Brock Nelson and Anders Lee are the veterans in the U.S. locker room. They scored all of the goals in yesterday’s 3-1 win over Italy. [USA Today | Isles]
  • Bob McKenzie sort of discusses the John Tavares negotiation, but more importantly he shines the light on the TERRIBLE CLICK-BAIT ECHO CHAMBER that turns one line of reasoning from an Arthur Staple story into “THE ISLANDERS HAVE OFFERED X.” [FanRag]

Brock’s wrist shot, still working:

Playoffs and More IIHF

  • It was another playoff failure/disappointment for Alex Ovechkin, whose coach...didn’t want to answer questions about that part. [Puck Daddy]
  • So now...golf. [Japers’ Rink] And five sad facts about the Capitals perennial disappointment. [SB Nation]
  • Ten reasons to jump on the Senators bandwagon, in case you needed more reasons to root against Pittsburgh. [Silver Seven]
  • Hey, you know the Senators could win this. [SB Nation]
  • P.K. Subban was fined for embellishing in the second round. [NHL]
  • Connor McDavid allowed a couple to take an airport selfie with him and it became a meme. [Globalnews]
  • The Oilers came a long way this year, but that Taylor Hall trade... [C&B]
  • In which Brooksie ponders the decline of Henrik Lundqvist. [Post]
  • In which Brett Cyrgalis ponders...dumping Derek Stepan? [Post]
  • “The Rangers lay dead in a grave dug by their own hand.” [Blueshirt Banter]
  • St. Louis Blues Hall of Famer and one-time Devil Martin Brodeur will not continue as Blues goalie coach, but that’s because he likes the original gig (assistant GM) too much. [NHL]
  • Longtime NHLers Vinny Prospal and Martin Rucinsky are leading the way for the Czech Republic. (As coaches. Settle down.) [NHL]

Elsewhere

  • Expect lots of turnover in Colorado this summer. [Sportsnet]
  • What the Stars acquisition of Ben Bishop’s negotiating rights means. [Dallas News]
  • The tax break reason the Smurfs will be the “away” team for the Winter Classic at CitiField. [Democrat and Chronicle]
  • More on what the Blue Jackets may do in the expansion draft, and the discussions many teams are having with Vegas to determine their fate. [Dispatch]

