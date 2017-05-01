Good morning folks. Brief Bits today. A news briefing, if you will.

Capitals and Penguins tonight. The Penguins head home with a 2-0 series lead. But it's the Capitals' year!

Islanders-y News

Michael Fornabaio gives a quick recap of the AHL playoff happenings in the Sound Tigers' Atlantic Division. [Soundin' Off ]

Mathew Barzal and the Seattle Thunderbirds have won the Western Conference Championship and will be moving on to play the Regina Pats in the WHL Finals.

Around the League