Good morning folks. Brief Bits today. A news briefing, if you will.
Capitals and Penguins tonight. The Penguins head home with a 2-0 series lead. But it's the Capitals' year!
Islanders-y News
- Michael Fornabaio gives a quick recap of the AHL playoff happenings in the Sound Tigers' Atlantic Division. [Soundin' Off]
- Mathew Barzal and the Seattle Thunderbirds have won the Western Conference Championship and will be moving on to play the Regina Pats in the WHL Finals.
Around the League
- Last night's NHL scores. The Predators took a 2-1 series lead, while the Oilers series lead fell to 2-1 with their loss to the Ducks.
- The Preds beat the Blues 3-1 on home ice, and their defense continues to come up large on the scoresheet. [On the Forecheck]
- Before the Oilers-Ducks game started, the anthem singer's mic went out and the Canadian crowd picked up the slack on the Star-Spangled Banner.
- The Devils have won the lottery and are understandably excited, so their fans are already priming themselves for it. [AATJ]
- Spoiler alert: it's pretty much between Nolan Patrick and Nico Hischier for the top pick. [NHL.com]
- And finally: the Oilers may have lost, but Connor McDavid, man. What a treasure already:
GOAL OF THE PLAYOFFS! #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/5RLCe0uc0X— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 1, 2017
Loading comments...