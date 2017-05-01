 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Islanders News: AHL playoffs; T-Birds to Finals; Lottery ticket

May 1st already. Time truly flies.

By Steven E. Smith
/ new
"Shhh, wait, did you hear that?"
Good morning folks. Brief Bits today. A news briefing, if you will.

Capitals and Penguins tonight. The Penguins head home with a 2-0 series lead. But it's the Capitals' year!

Islanders-y News

  • Michael Fornabaio gives a quick recap of the AHL playoff happenings in the Sound Tigers' Atlantic Division. [Soundin' Off]
  • Mathew Barzal and the Seattle Thunderbirds have won the Western Conference Championship and will be moving on to play the Regina Pats in the WHL Finals.

Around the League

  • Last night's NHL scores. The Predators took a 2-1 series lead, while the Oilers series lead fell to 2-1 with their loss to the Ducks.
  • The Preds beat the Blues 3-1 on home ice, and their defense continues to come up large on the scoresheet. [On the Forecheck]
  • Before the Oilers-Ducks game started, the anthem singer's mic went out and the Canadian crowd picked up the slack on the Star-Spangled Banner.
  • The Devils have won the lottery and are understandably excited, so their fans are already priming themselves for it. [AATJ]
  • Spoiler alert: it's pretty much between Nolan Patrick and Nico Hischier for the top pick. [NHL.com]
  • And finally: the Oilers may have lost, but Connor McDavid, man. What a treasure already:

