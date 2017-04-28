The Second Round rolls on, now that every series is under way. Predators-Blues Game 2 is tonight at 8:00, and the Brendan Burke-called Game 2 of the Oilers-Ducks series will be at 10:30, both on NBCSN.
Islanders News
- In an article about how the Canadiens should pounce on him should he become available, John Tavares is once again referred to as one of the best defensive players in the league - not something I would have expected to read in his career. [Sportsnet]
- Dan has also added this instance to our long-running Encyclopedia of Tavares' services being requested elsewhere. We're probably going to read quite a few more takes like this between now and July 1.
- LATE ADD: David Shear investigates the questions surrounding the Islanders' to-this-point unfruitful search for a new executive. [LHH]
- The Google Translate from Swedish to English is a little rough, but it looks like HV71, the SHL team on which Linus Soderstrom plays, won Game 6 of the SHL Finals to force a decisive Game 7 on Saturday. Among his saves:
#Isles Linus Soderstrom & HV71 force Game 7 in SHL Final. He made 32 stops in a 5-3 win including this stick save: https://t.co/X6QPmau9V9 pic.twitter.com/1b9UTvmNix— Dan Saraceni (@cultureoflosing) April 27, 2017
- Mathew Barzal and the Seattle Thunderbirds are tied 2-2 in the WHL Western Conference Final with Kelowna after the Rockets' home win in Game 4.
- As has been long-rumored, the Isles and the Sound Tigers have partnered with the Worcester Railers as their new ECHL affiliate for next season. Worcester, MA is much closer to Bridgeport and Brooklyn than Kansas City so that's good, but the Mavericks will always have a cool logo. [Worcester Telegram & Gazette | MassLive]
- They really do mean "everyone gets a ring:" the Islanders team lawyer from the dynasty days, Belden Frease, passed away in January and his 4 Cup rings are going up for auction on Monday in Manhattan. [NY Post]
- VIDEO: Travis Hamonic calls into NHL Network to discuss his nomination for the Foundation Player Award. [NHL Now]
Notes from the Hockey World
- Last night's NHL scores. The Penguins defeated the Capitals on the road in a wildly exciting game, and the Senators broke the Rangers collective hearts with Erik Karlsson's fluky, no-angle shot off the back of Henrik Lundqvist, whose 43 saves were for naught.
- Big news: the NHL lost its bid to force CTE researchers at Boston University to hand over their data. Hopefully the data gets released to the public. [TSN]
- The Vegas Golden Knights are open to making deals before the expansion draft. Chaos! [AP]
- Darren Dreger investigates Jarome Iginla's recent Boston-area house purchase.
- Matt Niskanen has taken a long and winding road to success since being a first-round pick in 2005 for the Stars. [Washington Post]
- Rod Stewart and Rachel Hunter's son Liam Stewart scored a goal in Great Britain's win over Estonia in the beginning stages of the World Championships, and they were proud parents. [NHL.com]
