It’s Thursday morning. Do you know where your Carp lad is?
Islanders Reading
- Turns out he, Calvin de Haan, is headed to Europe to be part of Team Canada at the 2017 IIHF World Championship. [LHH | Oshawa]
- Lots more roundups and quotes on the Sound Tigers season, including Ryan Pulock on not being in the NHL, and Joshua Ho-Sang on what he adjusted. [Soundin’ Off]
- This was referenced in yesterday’s bits, but here’s the original source and more on Frans Nielsen describing what ails the Red Wings. [MLive]
- Here are a bunch of stats and tables about players who are more productive per minute and John Tavares is in there somewhere. [Sportsnet]
- Buy tickets now for the Brooklyn farewell and Nassau (re)farewell tour! [LHH Fanpost]
Elsewhere
- BREAKING FIYRE EVERYONE NEWS: The Sabres have cleaned house, firing GM Tim Murray and coach Dan Bylsma. [SB Nation]
- The Ducks swept the Flames. [NHL | M&G | Anaheim Calling]
- The Blues did not sweep the Wild, which isn’t exactly shocking. [STL Game Time | STLtoday]
- The Capitals evened their series with Toronto, destroying all of Canada social media maybe, with a 5-4 win. [NHL | Japers’ Rink]
- Bobby Ryan scored the only goal, in the third period, as the Senators moved to a 3-1 series lead over the Bruins. [NHL]
- Here to offer perspective on playoff officiating mishaps is a guy who knows all about it, Paul Stewart. [Hockey Buzz]
- There was a moment yesterday where people were like, “OMG, Jack Eichel won’t sign an extension in Buffalo if Dan Bylsma remains coach” thanks to a radio guy. And then his agent was all, “This is such B.S., and it’s just added to the file of B.S. media about the kid.” [Die By The Blade | Buffalo News overall | Buffalo News “ridiculous”]
- The fantastic Ralph Strangis on life in cancer limbo, filling in for the Kings, and more. [Puck Daddy]
- Your Selke finalists are Koivu, Kesler and Bergeron. (Pssst: Bet on Bergeron) [NHL]
