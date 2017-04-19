 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Islanders News: Sound Tigers Speak; Easter Epic rises again; Expansion Draft Show

By Dan Saraceni
2015 NHL Awards - Show
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Islanders, uh, “news”

  • Never a bad time for Easter Epic memories. On the day of, 30 years later, Pat LaFontaine, Kelly Hrudey and others go over the crazy game one more time. [NHL.com]
  • The NCAA Men’s Hockey Regionals will return to Bridgeport in 2018. Check them out. [Soundin’ Off]
  • Mitchell Vande Sompel’s season (and junior career) is over following London’s OT loss to Erie in Game 7 of the OHL West semifinals. He finishes the season with 20 goals and 53 points in 67 games. [London Free Press]
  • Ironically, David Quenneville’s season in Medicine Hat ended the same way: with an OT Game 7 loss. The Tigers are eliminated after a loss to Lethbridge, but Quenneville - who had 23 goals, 59 points and one broken leg in 49 games - will probably be back next season. [Medicine Hat News]
  • As for Islanders connections, that leaves Mathew Barzal (WHL West Final Game 1 on Friday) and Linus Soderstrom (SHL Final Game 2 on Thursday) still playing. And, of course, there’s Brendan Burke, who’s calling that wild-swinging Sharks-Oilers series on NBCSN.
  • Congrats to ex-and-still Islanders scout Trent Klatt on being named ALL-USA Boys Hockey Coach of the Year. [USA Today]

Sound Tigers Sound Off

Bridgeport tweeted some post-season interviews with a few players for us to enjoy. Almost all lament the fact that the team had a great record, but couldn’t qualify for the playoffs due to the AHL’s divisional structure. Sorry, dudes.

Josh Ho-Sang on his successful year.

Ryan Pulock looks forward to time off but feels his year was a good one.

Man of Few Words Michael Dal Colle knows he took great strides this season.

And All Star Devon Toews is ready to win a Calder Cup next year.

Playoffs and other stuff

  • Last night’s NHL scores. The Rangers and Sharks even their series and the Blue Jackets stave off elimination.
  • The expansion draft and NHL awards show will be incorporated into one crazy show-stopping Vegas extravaganza on June 21st. No way this could possible go sideways. [NHL.com]
  • Frans Nielsen thinks the Red Wings need to get tougher. Bringing some of the ol’ Cappy BATTLE LEVEL to Motown. [WIIM]
  • The Flyers are hosting a charity bike ride in July. Go and bare your Islanders colors. It’ll piss a lot of people off. [BSH]

