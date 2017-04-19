Never a bad time for Easter Epic memories. On the day of, 30 years later, Pat LaFontaine, Kelly Hrudey and others go over the crazy game one more time. [NHL.com]

The NCAA Men’s Hockey Regionals will return to Bridgeport in 2018. Check them out. [Soundin’ Off]

Mitchell Vande Sompel’s season (and junior career) is over following London’s OT loss to Erie in Game 7 of the OHL West semifinals. He finishes the season with 20 goals and 53 points in 67 games. [London Free Press]

Ironically, David Quenneville’s season in Medicine Hat ended the same way: with an OT Game 7 loss. The Tigers are eliminated after a loss to Lethbridge, but Quenneville - who had 23 goals, 59 points and one broken leg in 49 games - will probably be back next season. [Medicine Hat News]

As for Islanders connections, that leaves Mathew Barzal (WHL West Final Game 1 on Friday) and Linus Soderstrom (SHL Final Game 2 on Thursday) still playing. And, of course, there’s Brendan Burke, who’s calling that wild-swinging Sharks-Oilers series on NBCSN.

Congrats to ex-and-still Islanders scout Trent Klatt on being named ALL-USA Boys Hockey Coach of the Year. [USA Today]

Sound Tigers Sound Off

Bridgeport tweeted some post-season interviews with a few players for us to enjoy. Almost all lament the fact that the team had a great record, but couldn’t qualify for the playoffs due to the AHL’s divisional structure. Sorry, dudes.

Josh Ho-Sang on his successful year.

"I want to continue to get better and I want to be a dominant player."@66jhosang follows up on the 2016-17 season. pic.twitter.com/NDJQB9cLLb — The Sound Tigers (@TheSoundTigers) April 18, 2017

Ryan Pulock looks forward to time off but feels his year was a good one.

"This is a big summer for me."

from @rpulock following the 2016-17 season. pic.twitter.com/QjuSnwlYvx — The Sound Tigers (@TheSoundTigers) April 18, 2017

Man of Few Words Michael Dal Colle knows he took great strides this season.

"I think for me personally I made a lot of positive strides in my game."

Exit interview from @MDalColle71. pic.twitter.com/BKgEP37aTB — The Sound Tigers (@TheSoundTigers) April 18, 2017

And All Star Devon Toews is ready to win a Calder Cup next year.

More from exit interviews. @DevonToews6 on what he's most excited for in the future: "Winning a Calder Cup." pic.twitter.com/oz0hfZwsf4 — The Sound Tigers (@TheSoundTigers) April 18, 2017

Playoffs and other stuff