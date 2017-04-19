Islanders, uh, “news”
- Never a bad time for Easter Epic memories. On the day of, 30 years later, Pat LaFontaine, Kelly Hrudey and others go over the crazy game one more time. [NHL.com]
- The NCAA Men’s Hockey Regionals will return to Bridgeport in 2018. Check them out. [Soundin’ Off]
- Mitchell Vande Sompel’s season (and junior career) is over following London’s OT loss to Erie in Game 7 of the OHL West semifinals. He finishes the season with 20 goals and 53 points in 67 games. [London Free Press]
- Ironically, David Quenneville’s season in Medicine Hat ended the same way: with an OT Game 7 loss. The Tigers are eliminated after a loss to Lethbridge, but Quenneville - who had 23 goals, 59 points and one broken leg in 49 games - will probably be back next season. [Medicine Hat News]
- As for Islanders connections, that leaves Mathew Barzal (WHL West Final Game 1 on Friday) and Linus Soderstrom (SHL Final Game 2 on Thursday) still playing. And, of course, there’s Brendan Burke, who’s calling that wild-swinging Sharks-Oilers series on NBCSN.
- Congrats to ex-and-still Islanders scout Trent Klatt on being named ALL-USA Boys Hockey Coach of the Year. [USA Today]
Sound Tigers Sound Off
Bridgeport tweeted some post-season interviews with a few players for us to enjoy. Almost all lament the fact that the team had a great record, but couldn’t qualify for the playoffs due to the AHL’s divisional structure. Sorry, dudes.
Josh Ho-Sang on his successful year.
"I want to continue to get better and I want to be a dominant player."@66jhosang follows up on the 2016-17 season. pic.twitter.com/NDJQB9cLLb— The Sound Tigers (@TheSoundTigers) April 18, 2017
Ryan Pulock looks forward to time off but feels his year was a good one.
"This is a big summer for me."— The Sound Tigers (@TheSoundTigers) April 18, 2017
from @rpulock following the 2016-17 season. pic.twitter.com/QjuSnwlYvx
Man of Few Words Michael Dal Colle knows he took great strides this season.
"I think for me personally I made a lot of positive strides in my game."— The Sound Tigers (@TheSoundTigers) April 18, 2017
Exit interview from @MDalColle71. pic.twitter.com/BKgEP37aTB
And All Star Devon Toews is ready to win a Calder Cup next year.
More from exit interviews. @DevonToews6 on what he's most excited for in the future: "Winning a Calder Cup." pic.twitter.com/oz0hfZwsf4— The Sound Tigers (@TheSoundTigers) April 18, 2017
Playoffs and other stuff
- Last night’s NHL scores. The Rangers and Sharks even their series and the Blue Jackets stave off elimination.
- The expansion draft and NHL awards show will be incorporated into one crazy show-stopping Vegas extravaganza on June 21st. No way this could possible go sideways. [NHL.com]
- Frans Nielsen thinks the Red Wings need to get tougher. Bringing some of the ol’ Cappy BATTLE LEVEL to Motown. [WIIM]
- The Flyers are hosting a charity bike ride in July. Go and bare your Islanders colors. It’ll piss a lot of people off. [BSH]
