Last night in the NHL was another night of heart-stopping first-round playoff action. Bummer for the Islanders not to be part of it, yeah?

But for the love of Doug Weight (he of the “of COURSE I’m watching. I live for hockey.” line), it was amazing to watch.

In the Islanders Family

A look at the Islanders goaltending situation, now that Jaroslav Halak is, uh, rehabilitated (in a party-line way) and the third wheel is a free agent. [Newsday]

The Sound Tigers fell short of their goals. [CT Post]

Here’s a look at where Bridgeport (and parent, for two-way deals) contracts, stand. [Soundin’ Off]

Islanders Prospect Report: Barzal in the WHL conference final, Soderstrom in the SHL final. (Aside: My daughter watches Octonauts. Now I can’t read “prospect report” without singing CREATURE REPORT, CREATURE REPORT). [Isles]

