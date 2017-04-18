Last night in the NHL was another night of heart-stopping first-round playoff action. Bummer for the Islanders not to be part of it, yeah?
But for the love of Doug Weight (he of the “of COURSE I’m watching. I live for hockey.” line), it was amazing to watch.
In the Islanders Family
- A look at the Islanders goaltending situation, now that Jaroslav Halak is, uh, rehabilitated (in a party-line way) and the third wheel is a free agent. [Newsday]
- The Sound Tigers fell short of their goals. [CT Post]
- Here’s a look at where Bridgeport (and parent, for two-way deals) contracts, stand. [Soundin’ Off]
- Islanders Prospect Report: Barzal in the WHL conference final, Soderstrom in the SHL final. (Aside: My daughter watches Octonauts. Now I can’t read “prospect report” without singing CREATURE REPORT, CREATURE REPORT). [Isles]
Playoff Coverage Galore
- Bruins fans were ticked off, presumably about the penalty call (which set Pierre McGuire off on air). But throwing stuff at Senators players...not good. [SCOC]
- Still though, “Peak Tim Peel” officiating. [SCOC]
- The Capitals blew a two-goal lead and lost in OT, now left to mourn a failed 5-on-3 that could have put the game away. (And also: the ever-present “choke” label).
- The Hawks also blew a lead, find themselves down 3-0, with fans wondering about a possible goalie interference call. [Second City Hockey]
- Keeping with a theme: The Flames likewise blew a lead, likewise find themselves down 3-0, and likewise have fans mourning a blown call. [Matchsticks & Gasoline]
- The Wild are in a fix, also down 3-0. As their coach pleads, they haven’t played badly. But still... [Russo podcast]
- Jake Allen has been really good, making pundits look (or just feel?) stupid. [Puck Daddy]
- That said, the odds of a comeback for the Wild are better than your typical 0-3 hole scenario. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The Blue Jackets, also down 3-0, are without young star Zach Werenski for the season after that ugly puck to the face, as that’s too many broken facial bones. [The Cannon]
- In guarded praise of Roman Polak, who isn’t great, but is always game. [PPP]
- A roundtable: Is this what winning feels like? [PPP]
Not Playoffs, But
- Interesting read on the decline of Dean Lombardi, who did some great things and also suffered from some familiar missteps. [Jewels from the Crown]
- Is Rob Blake the guy to right that ship? No one knows. [Jewels]
- Meanwhile, Steve Yzerman saved the Lightning from suffering cap overage next season with his late-season dealings, including dumping Ben Bishop. [Raw Charge]
