Islanders News
- Elliotte Friedman spoke to different folks around the league, and the sense is that Garth Snow is surprisingly safe - you can almost hear the shock in Friedman's quote. The owners hired someone to call around the league to gauge Snow's work. [Sportsnet]
- Ol' Lorry Braaks weighs in on the forcefield surrounding the Isles' beleaguered GM.
- The IslesBuzz Podcast does a special Easter Epic themed edition, featuring input from players and broadcasters.
- Catch a quick summary of the events of that game here, as well as a personal story in relation to it for a hockey fan-turned-writer for SI.
- Mikko Koskinen, whose status with the organization is unknown, won the Gagarin Cup in the KHL with SKA. [KHL]
- The Sound Tigers, with their playoff miss, maintain the longest streak of going without a series win: 14 years. [Soundin' Off]
- Let's see what Ken Morrow is up to!
Leaguewide Stuff
- Yesterday's NHL scores. The Blues took a 3-0 lead over the Wild (Bruce Boudreau wasn't having it in the post-game), and the Penguins did the same to the Blue Jackets, coming back from being down 3-1 in Game 3.
- VIDEO: The Flames announcers got caught trashing Dougie Hamilton on the hot mic. [Puck Daddy]
- Darryl Sutter speaks with "The Mayor" John Hoven for the final time.
