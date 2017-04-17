 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Islanders News: Snow in April; Easter Epic memories

Back to life again.

By Steven E. Smith
Hello, readers. Today is Monday. Yesterday was Easter Sunday. There is playoff hockey tonight. That is all.

Islanders News

  • Elliotte Friedman spoke to different folks around the league, and the sense is that Garth Snow is surprisingly safe - you can almost hear the shock in Friedman's quote. The owners hired someone to call around the league to gauge Snow's work. [Sportsnet]
  • Ol' Lorry Braaks weighs in on the forcefield surrounding the Isles' beleaguered GM.
  • The IslesBuzz Podcast does a special Easter Epic themed edition, featuring input from players and broadcasters.
  • Catch a quick summary of the events of that game here, as well as a personal story in relation to it for a hockey fan-turned-writer for SI.
  • Mikko Koskinen, whose status with the organization is unknown, won the Gagarin Cup in the KHL with SKA. [KHL]
  • The Sound Tigers, with their playoff miss, maintain the longest streak of going without a series win: 14 years. [Soundin' Off]
  • Let's see what Ken Morrow is up to!

